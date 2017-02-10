Man shot waiting at complex's gate

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the abdomen while waiting outside an apartment complex gate late Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. at 3401 Fair Park Blvd., just north of Asher Avenue.

The victim told authorities he was waiting for the gate to open at the complex when he heard gunshots, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. He was shot one time in the lower-right abdomen then ran to a nearby liquor store to seek help, the report said.

Police found the victim's "shot up" Buick LeSabre at the front of the complex. The report didn't specify whether the victim was in the vehicle or out of it when the shots were fired.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center, police said. His condition wasn't known Thursday.

No information on a suspect was included in the report.

Suspects arrested in aluminum case

Police on Thursday arrested two men in the theft of thousands of dollars worth of aluminum from a North Little Rock distribution company.

Brandon Lamar Rogers, 28, and Exavious Lee Lewis, 27, were both charged with felony theft by receiving.

Police reported that $6,980 worth of aluminum bars had been stolen from Bruce Oakley Inc. at 3700 E. Lincoln Ave. since July.

According to an arrest report, Rogers and Lewis were arrested Thursday at Tennenbaum Recycling at 4500 W. Bethany Road. They were found with a trailer containing the aluminum bars, which police identified through serial numbers, the report said. The two were arrested about 4 p.m.

Lewis told police that he'd been paid to load the trailer with the aluminum bars and drive to the recycling center, the report states.

Police said Rogers owns the trailer.

Neither man was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Thursday.

Burglar makes off with used clothing

Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise was stolen early Wednesday from a secondhand clothing store on Little Rock's west side, the owner told police.

The owner of Plato's Closet at 13000 Chenal Parkway arrived at work about 9:50 a.m. to find a back window broken and about $3,000 in clothing missing, she told police.

After reviewing surveillance video, authorities determined that the burglary happened sometime after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

A Little Rock Police Department report noted that a pair of bloody pants were found at the scene. The business' security alarm did not go off during the thefts, police said.

A description of the burglar was not available, and no arrests had been made late Wednesday.

