Manslaughter charge filed in bloody heist

A man has been arrested regarding his involvement in an attempted armed robbery that left a man dead Tuesday, Little Rock police said..

Alvin Chaffin, 21, was charged with manslaughter and aggravated robbery in the case.

Police said Chaffin, along with Alexander Reed, 18, and another unidentified man, was at 25 Par Drive about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when one of them pulled a gun and tried to rob three residents of the apartment. Police named Quinn Muller, 21, Rachel Benson, 18, and Stephanie Waters, 19, as the residents.

Muller and one of the robbers reportedly exchanged gunfire during the holdup. Police said five people were shot.

Muller, Benson and Waters were each hospitalized in stable condition.

Reed of Little Rock was killed.

Chaffin was shot in the hand, police reported. Authorities found him later that night at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.

Police reported Thursday that Chaffin had been released from the hospital and arrested.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail.

Manslaughter occurs when a person "recklessly causes the death" of another person, according to Arkansas law. It includes instances of felonies and attempted felonies in which "a person or accomplice negligently causes the death of any person."

Court records show Chaffin has no previous criminal history as an adult.

No other arrests had been made late Thursday. Police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said he did not have further details on the case.

Muller has not been charged in Reed's death.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, and findings will be submitted to prosecutors to determine whether additional charges are filed.

Metro on 02/10/2017