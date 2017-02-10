Mylo Coffee adding roasting facility in Hillcrest

Hillcrest coffee shop Mylo Coffee Co. has more than one project in the works.

In addition to expanding into the former Afterthought Bar and Bistro space next door to the shop, the popular coffee shop will be adding a roasting facility at 3604 Kavanaugh Blvd., it announced on Facebook.

The building was once the home of Dancer’s Corner, but a store worker said it sat empty after the business moved.

The new roasting facility is a few blocks away from Mylo Coffee’s main location, which is at 2715 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Mylo Coffee closed from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20 for renovations to expand into one part of the former Afterthought space

The business said on Facebook that work on that project, which will reportedly include a performance venue and a restaurant-bar, is continuing.

“We’re still working on that space too,” the posting said. “Don’t worry. It’s coming.”