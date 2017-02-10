Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 10, 2017, 1:29 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

New York governor helps motorist struck in snow during storm

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — A motorist stranded on a New York highway during Thursday's snowstorm received assistance from a passer-by who just happens to be governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office says the Democrat's motorcade was travelling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County around 3 p.m. Thursday when it came upon a driver stuck on a roadside snowbank in Hawthorne. Cuomo checked on the unidentified driver and then helped attach tow cables from his security detail's SUV onto the man's car.

The governor and his security team successfully pulled the car free.

Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted out pictures of the snow rescue.

Thursday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on New York City's northern suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: New York governor helps motorist struck in snow during storm

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online