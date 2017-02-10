Police: Arkansas car rental business burglarized

A manager at a Little Rock car rental business told police that the store had been burglarized early Thursday morning, but he didn’t think anything had been stolen, according to a police report.

Surveillance video showed a person walking up to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car at 9804 N. Rodney Parham Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

The burglar put on gloves, then got in and out of a truck parked next to the building, police said. The person then threw a rock through the window of the business and climbed inside before searching through different parts of the building, according to authorities.

Police said the burglar went back out through the opening he had made and headed north.

The manager told police that he would check further to make sure nothing had been stolen.

A description of the burglar was not available, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.