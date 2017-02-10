Suspect sought after robbery at Arkansas discount store, police say

A discount store in Sherwood was robbed Friday afternoon, authorities said.

A person robbed the Dollar General at 9801 Arkansas 107 at 3 p.m. Friday, the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, seen in a handout photo from police, has shoulder length blond hair and was wearing a black jacket and a baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sherwood police at (501) 835-1425.