Friday, February 10, 2017, 6:13 p.m.

Suspect sought after robbery at Arkansas discount store, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:25 p.m.

the-sherwood-police-department-distributed-this-photo-of-the-suspect

PHOTO BY SHERWOOD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Sherwood Police Department distributed this photo of the suspect.

A discount store in Sherwood was robbed Friday afternoon, authorities said.

A person robbed the Dollar General at 9801 Arkansas 107 at 3 p.m. Friday, the Sherwood Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect, seen in a handout photo from police, has shoulder length blond hair and was wearing a black jacket and a baseball cap at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sherwood police at (501) 835-1425.

