Friday, February 10, 2017, 10:43 a.m.

Police: Arkansas man enters neighbor's home through ceiling to steal property

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 8:39 a.m.

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Gary Lee McCurdy, 32, of Jacksonville

An Arkansas man was arrested Thursday evening after he broke into his neighbor's apartment through the bathroom ceiling to steal property from the victim's home, officials said.

Jacksonville police arrived at an apartment on Mulberry Street shortly after 6 p.m. after getting a call about a residential burglary, according to a police report.

The victim told the officer someone had come into his residence through the bathroom ceiling and stole items from his home, the report said. The owner of the property told authorities only two other apartments have access to the air ducts that connect to the victim's residence.

Officers then found a witness in one of the neighboring apartments who said he saw his nephew, 32-year-old Gary Lee McCurdy, enter a crawl space in his own bathroom around noon and return fifteen minutes later, the report said.

McCurdy was arrested and faces charges of residential burglary, criminal mischief and theft of property.

His bail was set at $7,000, and a court date is scheduled for Feb. 23.

