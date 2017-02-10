Police: Man arrested in Little Rock homicide pleads innocent; bail set at $100,000

A man arrested in connection to an attempted robbery that left one person dead and four injured in Little Rock pleaded not guilty to his charges and had his bail set at $100,000 in court Friday.

Alvin Chaffin, 21, of Pine Bluff appeared on a video screen in Little Rock District Court in front of Judge Alice F. Lightle and pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter and aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from a Tuesday night shooting at an apartment at 25 Par Drive. Police say Chaffin and a few other men arrived at an apartment around 11:15 p.m. to rob the residents, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Quinn Muller, 21, Rachel Benson, 18, and Stephanie Waters, 19, were named as the tenants.

One of the men pulled a gun and started shooting, and Muller fired back, officials said. Muller, Benson and Waters were injured from the gunfire and hospitalized in stable condition, the paper reported. One of the males who arrived with Chaffin, 18-year-old Alexander Reed, was fatally shot and died at the scene, police said.

Authorities later found Chaffin suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand at a hospital in Pine Bluff. After an investigation, he was arrested and booked into Pulaski County jail around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. His left arm was in a sling Friday morning.

Defense attorney Lisa Walton waived the reading of the allegations against Chaffin and told the judge he has lived in Arkansas all his life, has family in the area and works at a temp agency. She requested his bail be set at $50,000.

Lightle set his bail at twice that amount, $100,000, and told Chaffin if he bonds out, he cannot have any contact with the victims of the shooting.

A court appearance is scheduled for April 10.