Police officer faces false-arrest claim

HELENA-WEST HELENA -- A Helena-West Helena police officer is disputing allegations after he was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment.

Authorities say officer Charles Byrd faces the misdemeanor charge related to an October incident. Police say a resident filed a complaint against Byrd after he arrested her as she walked into a doctor's office.

But Byrd told Memphis television station WMC that he detained the woman out of concern for her safety because there had been reports of a shooting in the area. He indicated that he's back at work and that he'll fight the charges in court.

Helena-West Helena police said an internal investigation found that the woman posed no threat to Byrd and that she wasn't in any danger at the time.

State Desk on 02/10/2017