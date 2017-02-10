Police: Arkansas driver killed when tractor-trailer overturns, leaves highway

An Enola man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off a highway and overturned into a ditch Friday morning, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:12 a.m. on Arkansas 22 east of Sebastian County Line Road involving a Freightliner driven by 55-year-old Kenneth W. Millsaps.

The tractor-trailer began traveling off the north side of the highway, prompting Millsaps to swerve back onto the road, according to a preliminary report.

The Freightliner then overturned onto its side and traveled across the roadway before stopping in a ditch on the road's south side, police noted.

Authorities said Millsaps was killed as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described in the report as clear and dry.

Millsaps’ death was the 40th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.