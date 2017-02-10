Home /
Protesters greet DeVos in her first visit to a public school
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:11 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Several dozen protesters are gathered outside a public school where Betsy DeVos is paying her first visit as education secretary in a bid to mend fences with educators after a bruising confirmation battle.
DeVos visited Jefferson Middle School in southwest DC early Friday. About 50 protesters gathered outside the school, holding signs and shouting "We fight back!"
DeVos has previously worked to promote charter schools and school voucher programs, which her critics say would hurt public schools. She was confirmed for the job by the Senate on Tuesday by the narrowest possible margins, after two Republicans opposed her.
Journalists were prevented from entering the school to cover the event.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
dana72023 says... February 10, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
Shameful political grandstanding.
ARMNAR says... February 10, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
Yesterday, DeVos tweeted that she couldn't find her pencils.
We still can't find her qualifications.
Sand in the gears...every damn day.
carpenterretired says... February 10, 2017 at 12:37 p.m.
Does seem a little unfair( as she is now Education Secretary) it may be the first time she has ever been in a public school (born rich ,married rich and the rich often avoid public schools which are full of peasants) now with public schools she could parlay her ignorance of education into more bets from Trump voters.
23cal says... February 10, 2017 at 1:22 p.m.
She tweeted that she couldn't find the pencils I suggest she check over by the anti-bear handguns. No? Hmmmm.....maybe she was so busy buying Senators that she forgot to buy pencils.
