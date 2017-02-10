Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE’S LOCK Lucky Ann in the third

BEST BET King’s Reckoning in the fourth

LONG SHOT More Than Krazy in the second

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

MEET

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

DELILAH** has rallied in three consecutive in-the-money finishes and seems to hold a talent advantage at this level. She should not be a maiden for long. BLUEBERRY SHINE finished third in a stronger field of $40,000 maiden-claimers just two races back at Churchill, and she is taking another drop after being a beaten post-time favorite in her local debut. ABBY IN PINK crossed the wire just 1 length behind the top selection while slightly compromised by a tough draw. She drew an improved post and may be an overlay.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Delilah;Canchari;Catalano;9-5

2 Blueberry Shine;Hill;McPeek;2-1

6 Abby in Pink;Perez;McNair;12-1

3 Explosive Vacation;Pompell;Klopp;6-1

1 Four Arches;Corbett;Martin;10-1

7 Silvercityshaman;Emigh;Swearingen;8-1

8 Five Sisters;Birzer;Creighton;15-1

9 Silky Lady;Bedford;Rengstorf;20-1

5 Ways of Magic;Kennedy;Mitchell;20-1

2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $7,500

MORE THAN KRAZY** is the field’s leading money earner. Was a five-time winner in 2016 and claimed by a sharp stable in an even effort Jan. 16. IVY JO finished a close second in an open $7,500 claiming race, and she may be go favored with a drop into a state-bred race. R NANALEE has won two of her three career races at Oaklawn Park. She needed her last start after a layoff and may find herself as the controlling speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 More Tan Krazy;Cannon;Hartman;15-1

6 Ivy Jo;Corbett;Martin;5-2

8 R Nanalee;Clawson;Hale;15-1

11 Mae B. Jones;Santana;Moquett;4-1

12 Shadynstella;Borel;Howard;7-2

10 Dynamite Jill;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;6-1

3 Serendipity Sea;Court;Dixon;15-1

1 Jean’s Beauty;BQuinonez;Martin;15-1

2 Wolf City;Laviolette;Smith;20-1

4 Sham’s Shoes;McNeil;Hornsby;20-1

5 Muster In;St Julien;Carranza;20-1

7 Logan Raye;Roman;Cannon;20-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

LUCKY ANN**** may have been compromised by a muddy track when third as a post-time favorite in her local debut. She is taking a significant drop in price and should overpower these in the stretch. NUMANCIA encountered traffic trouble turning into the stretch in a third-place finish at this level. She has early speed and may move up on a fast track. NEAK UP ON YA broke her maiden in front-running fashion last fall at Churchill, and she is another compromised by a troubled trip in her first race of the season.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Lucky Ann;Landeros;Cox;8-5

2 Numancia;Canchari;Hall;10-1

6 Neak Up On Ya;Marquez;Kordenbrock;7-2

8 Dame Wicked;Court;Fires;3-1

5 Katoomba;Santana;Moquett;15-1

3 Flaming Shadow;De La Cruz;Hale;20-1

9 Craftys Lil Sis;Laviolette;Mullins;8-1

4 Red Charm;Clawson;Ortiz;20-1

7 Prada Has Bling;Corbett;Durham;15-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

KING’S RECKONING**** was beaten a neck as an odds-on favorite in his first try around two turns. He has improved in each of his three races and appears to have landed in a soft maiden field. TILDEN contested the pace in a useful fourth-place sprint tune-up. He is bred to route and may control the pace of the race. CROWN MOMENT is an experienced two-turn runner who is treated with Lasix for the first time, and he may also benefit from a ground saving trip.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 King’s Reckoning;Santana;Asmussen;6-5

2 Tilden;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;5-1

1 Crown Moment;Rocco;Williamson;4-1

9 Zombie Alan;Canchari;Von Hemel;8-1

7 Big Al Road;Cannon;Hartman;15-1

8 Coach Nar;Felix;Swearingen;10-1

10 Tizatalker;Perez;Puhl;15-1

3 Green Moon Rising;Roman;Ortiz;12-1

4 My Apparition;Landeros;Rengstorf;20-1

6 Readyaimfire;Birzer;Chleborad;30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

DESERT THIEF*** was a dead-heat winner at this same claiming price when making her first start for trainer Robertino Diodoro, and she seems to run best when outside of rivals. SHE’SABREES was a clear winner at this claiming price when closing out her 2016 campaign at Remington, and the Oaklawn horse-for-course has won five-of-eleven local races. KARLA WITH A K earned competitive Beyer figures while winning three races last season at Hawthorne. She is taking a drop in class following an even effort and was scratched Thursday in favor of this race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Desert Thief;Franco;Diodoro;2-1

7 She’sabrees;Vazquez;Calhoun;5-2

1 Karla With a K;Sanjur;Contreras;6-1

6 Greek Life;Santana;Moquett;6-1

5 Wilhelmina;Felix;Ward;8-1

2 Cherokee Salute;Loveberry;Irwin;8-1

3 Indy Breeze;Eramia;Vance;12-1

4 One Minute;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

6 Purse 23,000, 5 ½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000

SHIP DISTURBER** is moving up a claiming condition after winning an unusually fast non-winners-of-two claimer, and he is spotted to repeat by a top claiming stable. TURN BACK TIME sprinted well in tougher races at Remington, and he is taking a big drop in price after a one-paced race at Oaklawn. STORM HAZE followed a clear non-winners-of-two win at Sunland with a third-place finish for $7,500 at Oaklawn. His early speed always has him positioned to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Ship Disturber;Perez;Hartman;5-2

4 Turn Back Time;Santana;Caldwell;4-1

10 Storm Haze;Cannon;Hartman;3-1

9 Nanea;Pompell;Delong;20-1

1 Razorback Red;Thompson;Moquett;15-1

2 Profluent;Canchari;Campbell;20-1

12 Romeo Delta;De La Cruz;Van Berg;8-1

11 Bullero;ACourt;Jackson;20-1

8 Our Doc Tanner;Vazquez;Cates;15-1

6 Dowlingfourtyeight;Corbett;Shorter;20-1

3 Cherokee Band;Roman;Garcia;20-1

5 Admiral Sean;Emigh;Haran;20-1

13 Need a Alibi;Clawson;Brennan;20-1

7 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

STREET BIZ** was beaten only a neck in her career debut, despite being relatively close to a rapid pace and racing wide and switching leads late in the stretch. She had a good subsequent 5-furlong breeze and will be tough with any kind of improvement. CHOPPYCHOPPYCHOPPY showed some speed in a second-place debut at Churchill, and a poor break may have cost her a win in a fast-closing 1-length defeat in her first local race. SCIENCE FICTION earned a pair of in-the-money finishes as a juvenile, before finishing third in her first start at Oaklawn. She was flattered when the runner-up came back to break her maiden.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Street Biz;Pompell;Delong;6-1

1 Choppychoppychoppy;Court;Davies;9-2

10 Science Fiction;Landeros;Von Hemel;5-1

2 Looks Super;BQuinonez;Peitz;4-1

8 Our Majesty;Santana;Moquett;6-1

4 True Boots;Hill;McPeek;8-1

6 Milady Rocks;St Julien;Lukas;10-1

3 Miss Azul;Birzer;Hall;8-1

5 Vickies Drama;Corbett;Shorter;12-1

7 Sugarsugarsugar;Marquez;Lynn;12-1

8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TREBLE** was bet down to favoritism in her debt and did not disappoint to win by 2 widening lengths. She has good early speed and drew a good sprinter’s post for her first race against winners. FRIEND OF LIBERTY defeated starter allowance rivals by 6 lengths while wearing blinkers for the first time, and she is a consistent sprinter with strong connections. GIRLS KNOW BEST was a wire-to-wire winner at this same condition at Remington Park and returns fresh after a disappointing race against stake rivals.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Treble;Borel;Moquett;2-1

8 Friend of Liberty;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

6 Girls Know Best;Laviolette;Von Hemel;6-1

3 Plum Gorgeous;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

7 Jet Away Sue;Rocco;Morse;10-1

1 Dial Me;Birzer;Lukas;6-1

2 I Be Jeannie B;De La Cruz;10-1

4 Precisely Ponti;Franco;Hobby;15-1

5 No Closure;Perez;Mullins;30-1

9 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

WOODALL LANE** is a nicely bred first-timer who is showing sharp works dating back to October, and she represents a stable that excels with this kind. DREAMCALL broke slow and raced behind a wall of horses for most of her two-turn debut at Churchill. She returns fresh after encouraging works and drew a favorable route post. CRAZY LADY got valuable seasoning in a late-running debut sprinting, and she is bred to run this far and from a strong second-out barn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Woodall Lane;Rocco;Cox;7-2

2 Dreamcall;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

10 Crazy Lady;Marquez;Robertson;6-1

11 Fairybrook;Vazquez;Moquett;9-2

1 Nobody’s Angel;Cannon;Hartman;8-1

12 Exquisite Bling;Corbett;Durham;15-1

5 Tiz Twenty Three;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

3 Essie’s Reward;Eramia;Prather;12-1

6 Strike Perfection;BQuinonez;Young;12-1

7 Lil Miss Blue Eyes;Hill;McPeek;10-1

8 Awesome Gal;Johnson;Hartlage;10-1

4 Double First;De La Cruz;Van Meter;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The early double starts with a potential two-filly race. The second race appears wide open and a chance at collecting a good payoff with minimal risk. The 50-cent late Pick-3 begins with a competitive field of 10 in the seventh race and a likely price. The eighth race is maybe a two or three-horse race, and wager finishes with a competitive field of 12 and a good handicapping exercise.