Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis
FIRST POST — 1:30 P.M.
This article was published today at 1:50 a.m.
LEE’S LOCK Lucky Ann in the third
BEST BET King’s Reckoning in the fourth
LONG SHOT More Than Krazy in the second
1 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000
DELILAH** has rallied in three consecutive in-the-money finishes and seems to hold a talent advantage at this level. She should not be a maiden for long. BLUEBERRY SHINE finished third in a stronger field of $40,000 maiden-claimers just two races back at Churchill, and she is taking another drop after being a beaten post-time favorite in her local debut. ABBY IN PINK crossed the wire just 1 length behind the top selection while slightly compromised by a tough draw. She drew an improved post and may be an overlay.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
4 Delilah;Canchari;Catalano;9-5
2 Blueberry Shine;Hill;McPeek;2-1
6 Abby in Pink;Perez;McNair;12-1
3 Explosive Vacation;Pompell;Klopp;6-1
1 Four Arches;Corbett;Martin;10-1
7 Silvercityshaman;Emigh;Swearingen;8-1
8 Five Sisters;Birzer;Creighton;15-1
9 Silky Lady;Bedford;Rengstorf;20-1
5 Ways of Magic;Kennedy;Mitchell;20-1
2 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $7,500
MORE THAN KRAZY** is the field’s leading money earner. Was a five-time winner in 2016 and claimed by a sharp stable in an even effort Jan. 16. IVY JO finished a close second in an open $7,500 claiming race, and she may be go favored with a drop into a state-bred race. R NANALEE has won two of her three career races at Oaklawn Park. She needed her last start after a layoff and may find herself as the controlling speed.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
9 More Tan Krazy;Cannon;Hartman;15-1
6 Ivy Jo;Corbett;Martin;5-2
8 R Nanalee;Clawson;Hale;15-1
11 Mae B. Jones;Santana;Moquett;4-1
12 Shadynstella;Borel;Howard;7-2
10 Dynamite Jill;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;6-1
3 Serendipity Sea;Court;Dixon;15-1
1 Jean’s Beauty;BQuinonez;Martin;15-1
2 Wolf City;Laviolette;Smith;20-1
4 Sham’s Shoes;McNeil;Hornsby;20-1
5 Muster In;St Julien;Carranza;20-1
7 Logan Raye;Roman;Cannon;20-1
3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500
LUCKY ANN**** may have been compromised by a muddy track when third as a post-time favorite in her local debut. She is taking a significant drop in price and should overpower these in the stretch. NUMANCIA encountered traffic trouble turning into the stretch in a third-place finish at this level. She has early speed and may move up on a fast track. NEAK UP ON YA broke her maiden in front-running fashion last fall at Churchill, and she is another compromised by a troubled trip in her first race of the season.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
1 Lucky Ann;Landeros;Cox;8-5
2 Numancia;Canchari;Hall;10-1
6 Neak Up On Ya;Marquez;Kordenbrock;7-2
8 Dame Wicked;Court;Fires;3-1
5 Katoomba;Santana;Moquett;15-1
3 Flaming Shadow;De La Cruz;Hale;20-1
9 Craftys Lil Sis;Laviolette;Mullins;8-1
4 Red Charm;Clawson;Ortiz;20-1
7 Prada Has Bling;Corbett;Durham;15-1
4 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000
KING’S RECKONING**** was beaten a neck as an odds-on favorite in his first try around two turns. He has improved in each of his three races and appears to have landed in a soft maiden field. TILDEN contested the pace in a useful fourth-place sprint tune-up. He is bred to route and may control the pace of the race. CROWN MOMENT is an experienced two-turn runner who is treated with Lasix for the first time, and he may also benefit from a ground saving trip.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
5 King’s Reckoning;Santana;Asmussen;6-5
2 Tilden;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;5-1
1 Crown Moment;Rocco;Williamson;4-1
9 Zombie Alan;Canchari;Von Hemel;8-1
7 Big Al Road;Cannon;Hartman;15-1
8 Coach Nar;Felix;Swearingen;10-1
10 Tizatalker;Perez;Puhl;15-1
3 Green Moon Rising;Roman;Ortiz;12-1
4 My Apparition;Landeros;Rengstorf;20-1
6 Readyaimfire;Birzer;Chleborad;30-1
5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000
DESERT THIEF*** was a dead-heat winner at this same claiming price when making her first start for trainer Robertino Diodoro, and she seems to run best when outside of rivals. SHE’SABREES was a clear winner at this claiming price when closing out her 2016 campaign at Remington, and the Oaklawn horse-for-course has won five-of-eleven local races. KARLA WITH A K earned competitive Beyer figures while winning three races last season at Hawthorne. She is taking a drop in class following an even effort and was scratched Thursday in favor of this race.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
8 Desert Thief;Franco;Diodoro;2-1
7 She’sabrees;Vazquez;Calhoun;5-2
1 Karla With a K;Sanjur;Contreras;6-1
6 Greek Life;Santana;Moquett;6-1
5 Wilhelmina;Felix;Ward;8-1
2 Cherokee Salute;Loveberry;Irwin;8-1
3 Indy Breeze;Eramia;Vance;12-1
4 One Minute;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1
6 Purse 23,000, 5 ½ furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $5,000
SHIP DISTURBER** is moving up a claiming condition after winning an unusually fast non-winners-of-two claimer, and he is spotted to repeat by a top claiming stable. TURN BACK TIME sprinted well in tougher races at Remington, and he is taking a big drop in price after a one-paced race at Oaklawn. STORM HAZE followed a clear non-winners-of-two win at Sunland with a third-place finish for $7,500 at Oaklawn. His early speed always has him positioned to win.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
7 Ship Disturber;Perez;Hartman;5-2
4 Turn Back Time;Santana;Caldwell;4-1
10 Storm Haze;Cannon;Hartman;3-1
9 Nanea;Pompell;Delong;20-1
1 Razorback Red;Thompson;Moquett;15-1
2 Profluent;Canchari;Campbell;20-1
12 Romeo Delta;De La Cruz;Van Berg;8-1
11 Bullero;ACourt;Jackson;20-1
8 Our Doc Tanner;Vazquez;Cates;15-1
6 Dowlingfourtyeight;Corbett;Shorter;20-1
3 Cherokee Band;Roman;Garcia;20-1
5 Admiral Sean;Emigh;Haran;20-1
13 Need a Alibi;Clawson;Brennan;20-1
7 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight
STREET BIZ** was beaten only a neck in her career debut, despite being relatively close to a rapid pace and racing wide and switching leads late in the stretch. She had a good subsequent 5-furlong breeze and will be tough with any kind of improvement. CHOPPYCHOPPYCHOPPY showed some speed in a second-place debut at Churchill, and a poor break may have cost her a win in a fast-closing 1-length defeat in her first local race. SCIENCE FICTION earned a pair of in-the-money finishes as a juvenile, before finishing third in her first start at Oaklawn. She was flattered when the runner-up came back to break her maiden.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
9 Street Biz;Pompell;Delong;6-1
1 Choppychoppychoppy;Court;Davies;9-2
10 Science Fiction;Landeros;Von Hemel;5-1
2 Looks Super;BQuinonez;Peitz;4-1
8 Our Majesty;Santana;Moquett;6-1
4 True Boots;Hill;McPeek;8-1
6 Milady Rocks;St Julien;Lukas;10-1
3 Miss Azul;Birzer;Hall;8-1
5 Vickies Drama;Corbett;Shorter;12-1
7 Sugarsugarsugar;Marquez;Lynn;12-1
8 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming
TREBLE** was bet down to favoritism in her debt and did not disappoint to win by 2 widening lengths. She has good early speed and drew a good sprinter’s post for her first race against winners. FRIEND OF LIBERTY defeated starter allowance rivals by 6 lengths while wearing blinkers for the first time, and she is a consistent sprinter with strong connections. GIRLS KNOW BEST was a wire-to-wire winner at this same condition at Remington Park and returns fresh after a disappointing race against stake rivals.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
9 Treble;Borel;Moquett;2-1
8 Friend of Liberty;Santana;Asmussen;3-1
6 Girls Know Best;Laviolette;Von Hemel;6-1
3 Plum Gorgeous;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1
7 Jet Away Sue;Rocco;Morse;10-1
1 Dial Me;Birzer;Lukas;6-1
2 I Be Jeannie B;De La Cruz;10-1
4 Precisely Ponti;Franco;Hobby;15-1
5 No Closure;Perez;Mullins;30-1
9 Purse $72,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight
WOODALL LANE** is a nicely bred first-timer who is showing sharp works dating back to October, and she represents a stable that excels with this kind. DREAMCALL broke slow and raced behind a wall of horses for most of her two-turn debut at Churchill. She returns fresh after encouraging works and drew a favorable route post. CRAZY LADY got valuable seasoning in a late-running debut sprinting, and she is bred to run this far and from a strong second-out barn.
PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS
9 Woodall Lane;Rocco;Cox;7-2
2 Dreamcall;Santana;Asmussen;6-1
10 Crazy Lady;Marquez;Robertson;6-1
11 Fairybrook;Vazquez;Moquett;9-2
1 Nobody’s Angel;Cannon;Hartman;8-1
12 Exquisite Bling;Corbett;Durham;15-1
5 Tiz Twenty Three;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;12-1
3 Essie’s Reward;Eramia;Prather;12-1
6 Strike Perfection;BQuinonez;Young;12-1
7 Lil Miss Blue Eyes;Hill;McPeek;10-1
8 Awesome Gal;Johnson;Hartlage;10-1
4 Double First;De La Cruz;Van Meter;20-1
The early double starts with a potential two-filly race. The second race appears wide open and a chance at collecting a good payoff with minimal risk. The 50-cent late Pick-3 begins with a competitive field of 10 in the seventh race and a likely price. The eighth race is maybe a two or three-horse race, and wager finishes with a competitive field of 12 and a good handicapping exercise.
