S. Carolina cruises in prep for UConn

NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 60, AUBURN 41

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A'ja Wilson had 17 points, Alaina Coates added 16 and No. 6 South Carolina used its power-post duo to blow past Auburn 60-41 in a tuneup Thursday night before attempting to stop No. 1 UConn's NCAA record winning streak.

The Gamecocks (21-2, 11-1 SEC) won their seventh consecutive over Auburn (15-10, 5-6) and third in a row since Tennessee ended their 30-game home winning streak with a 76-74 victory in their last contest at the Colonial Life Arena.

South Carolina on Monday night will try to end the Huskies' three-year run of perfection. Should the Huskies do what's expected -- beating SMU on Saturday -- the Gamecocks will either be UConn's 100th victim or stop the streak at 99.

The 6-5 Wilson and 6-4 Coates combined for 15-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds. They also anchored a South Carolina defense that held Auburn, which came in averaging 65 points a game, to its lowest point total this year.

Katie Frerkinig led the Tigers with 14 points.

Kaela Davis had 11 points off of 3 three-pointers for South Carolina.

The Tigers tried to do what they attempted last month at Auburn in facing the Gamecocks -- pack up the middle. But while the Tigers backed off to guard the perimeter as Davis hit five of South Carolina's 14 three-pointers in a 73-47 blowout, this time Auburn dug in even more.

Several times, they had three players across the back line and the other two just a couple of feet in front to prevent entry passes to Wilson and Coates. The result was largely the same: South Carolina built a 12-point lead over Auburn last month and was up 29-16 this time around.

In other games involving top 25/ SEC women’s teams Thursday, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 29 points and No. 3 Maryland cranked up the defense in an 84-59 rout of Illinois, which kept the Terrapins unbeaten in the Big Ten. Maryland (24-1, 12-0) led 40-20 at halftime and coasted to its 12th consecutive victory. Alex Wittinger led Illinois (8-17, 3-9) with 15 points. … Victoria Vivians scored 21 points, Roshunda Johnson added 17 and No. 4 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 86-41. Mississippi State (24-1, 10-1 SEC) dominated from the opening tip, jumping out to leads of 20-2 and 40-8 in the first half before settling for a 42-15 halftime advantage. Vanderbilt (11-13, 1-10) shot just 12 of 51 (23.5 percent) from the field. … Shakayla Thomas scored a season-high 23 points and No. 5 Florida State cruised to a 102-60 victory over Wake Forest. FSU (23-2, 11-1 ACC) was up by as many as 44 midway in the fourth quarter. Elisa Penna led the Demon Deacons (14-10, 5-6) with 18 points. … Asia Durr scored 30 points and No. 12 Louisville used a 30-point fourth quarter to pull away from Virginia Tech 88-70. Mariya Moore added 3 three-pointers, 17 points and 11 assists, Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Sam Fuehring got 11 points to go with 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (21-6, 8-4 ACC). Chanette Hicks scored 19 points and Sidney Cook 18 to lead the Hokies (16-8, 3-8). … Adrienne Motley and Jessica Thomas scored 15 points apiece, Keyona Hayes had a double-double and No. 16 Miami held off Virginia 63-52 despite horrendous shooting from the foul line down the stretch. The Hurricanes (17-7, 6-4 ACC) never trailed and were up by 15 with 3:18 to play. The Cavaliers (15-9, 4-7) chipped the deficit to 57-49 with a minute to go but went cold after that, missing their last four shots. … Dominique Wilson scored 23 points, Chelsea Nelson had 15 points and 8 rebounds, and No. 17 North Carolina State outscored Georgia Tech 14-6 in overtime for a 75-67 victory. Ashley Williams and Miah Spencer each added 16 points for NC State (18-6, 8-3 ACC). The Wolfpack only got five combined points from their other five players that saw time. Zaire O’Neil scored a career-high 28 points with nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (14-10, 3-8). … Diamond DeShields scored 22 points as No. 24 Tennessee marked its return to the top 25 by pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 77-66 victory over Missouri. Jaime Nared scored 18 points for Tennessee (16-8, 7-4 SEC). Cierra Porter had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri (16-9, 6-5).

Sports on 02/10/2017