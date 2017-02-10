Sears may sell land, cut jobs to save $1B; shares soar

NEW YORK — Sears may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block as part of its latest plan to revive the faltering retail chain.

The company, which also owns Kmart, said Friday that it is cutting costs by at least $1 billion a year. It also said that it was adding $140 million in liquidity by reworking its debt, giving the company more breathing room.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois, retailer, which has been losing money for years, also said comparable-store sales during the holiday shopping season weren't as bad as industry analysts had believed them to be.

Shares of Sears Holding Corp., which are already down 40 percent this year, soared 30 percent at Friday's opening bell.

Sears had already announced last month the closing of 150 of its 1,500 stores. It did not announce new store closures Friday, but said it would "actively manage our real estate portfolio to identify additional opportunities."

It may also sell two of its brands — Kenmore appliances and DieHard car batteries — after striking a deal last month to sell its popular tool brand Craftsman.

Job cuts may also be on the way as it streamlines its organization structure, but the company did not release any details. Sears had about 178,000 employees in the U.S. last year.

