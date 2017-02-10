Home /
Style: Cold storage
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:16 a.m.
The best time to raid the refrigerator is not midnight, but right now for the kind of raid that probably needs doing the most.
Organizing, that is — because it turns out that a refrigerator is not just a cold box to hold a clutter of things indefinitely, writes Ron Wolfe in Saturday Style. It’s a storage system. It works best in certain ways that people commonly ignore.
So the milk that belongs on the middle shelf — the coldest place in the fridge, who knew? — winds up tucked inside the door, the warmest and worst place to keep milk. See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for details on whipping your fridge into shape.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Cold storage
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.