Style: Cold storage

The best time to raid the refrigerator is not midnight, but right now for the kind of raid that probably needs doing the most.

Organizing, that is — because it turns out that a refrigerator is not just a cold box to hold a clutter of things indefinitely, writes Ron Wolfe in Saturday Style. It’s a storage system. It works best in certain ways that people commonly ignore.

So the milk that belongs on the middle shelf — the coldest place in the fridge, who knew? — winds up tucked inside the door, the warmest and worst place to keep milk. See Saturday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for details on whipping your fridge into shape.