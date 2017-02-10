Texas safety not shy about dishing out the big hit

Arkansas safety target DeMarvion Overshown's approach to tackling could be described as violent.

Because of his physicality and being 6-4 and weighing 210 pounds, Overshown reminds some of former Arkansas safety and NFL great Steve Atwater, who was a six-time All-Pro selection and a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team.

"Being compared to him is awesome," Overshown said. "Knowing he was one of the greatest. That's a great feeling."

Overshown plays for Arp (Texas) High School, a town about 20 miles southeast of Tyler. He has 12 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, UCLA, Texas, Oklahoma and TCU.

He enjoys the physical part of the game.

"I just always liked to hit I guess," Overshown said. "It just comes natural because they put me back there and I got my opportunity to just sit back there and light people up and that's what I've done."

The first play of Overshown's highlight video shows him laying out a receiver going over the middle in the second game of the season.

Arp Coach Dale Irwin recalled the violent hit and being concerned about Overshown, who stayed on the ground after being kneed in the stomach.

"We sprint out there because we think he's dead," Irwin said. "When we get out there and the kid from Hughes Springs is unconscious."

Overshown made sure to check on the receiver he put on the ground.

"He was so worried about that kid," Irwin said. "He went out there after the kid got up. Even though he'll knock the crap out of you, he's a great kid. We love him to death."

He was named the District 9-3A-II Defensive MVP as a junior after recording 173 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

Irwin praised Overshown's parents for his upbringing while also acknowledging his vicious hitting ability.

"From a coaching standpoint, I can sit here and talk all day long about him, but he's absolutely such a great kid and damn near a straight-A student, and he has no fear or regard for human safety," Irwin said. "He doesn't care. He's going to hit you with everything he has. There's nothing malicious about it."

"I'm just a laid-back person," Overshown said.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema extended an offer to Overshown on Feb. 1.

"He was telling me he liked my film and I would be a good fit," said Overshown, who's being recruited by offensive line coach Kurt Anderson. "He said playing in the SEC is basically like playing in the NFL."

Overshown was able to catch a few of Arkansas' games this past season.

"I really like how they play," he said. "I really don't know that much about Arkansas, but I know they play against some good teams."

Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson visited Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, during the contact period in January and was impressed with what he saw of highly regarded offensive tackle Darrell Simpson.

"Coach was able to stop by and watch me practice basketball and he liked what he saw," said Simpson, who's averaging about 10 points and 10 rebounds a game. "My agility was on point."

Simpson, 6-7, 330 pounds, received a scholarship offer from Anderson on Jan. 19. He has 20 other offers from schools like LSU, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

"I would like to visit the campus and get to see the football program and learn about the academic side of the program as well," said Simpson of Arkansas.

ESPN rates Simpson the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 85 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class. He said Anderson is high on his athleticism.

"He loved my footwork and I could play for him any day," Simpson said.

Simpson is looking at sports management as a major. He's impressed Arkansas put the starting offensive linemen on the front cover of its 2015 media guide and the linemen fly first class on road trips.

"It shows me they value what the offensive line does for the team," Simpson said. "Most O-lines don't get the credit they deserve. Mostly it is the skill players getting the limelight. So that says a lot being on the front page and getting first-class treatment on road trips."

