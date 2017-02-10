Subscribe Register Login

Friday, February 10, 2017, 6:17 p.m.

Tight end target talks about plans to visit Hogs

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 4:15 p.m.

PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Michael Woods UP SPRINGS SPRINKLE: Arkansas assistant coach Barry Lunney Jr. works with tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (83) during practice April 5 in Fayetteville. With Mackey Award-winning Hunter Henry departed for the NFL, Sprinkle is ready to be the Razorbacks' No. 1 tight end after catching six touchdown passes a year ago.

Arkansas tight end target Luke Ford told of his upcoming plans to visit Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Ford, 6-7, 247, of Carterville, Ill., has offers from Arkansas. Oklahoma State and Southern Illinois.

Razorback offensive coordinator Dan Enos and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. visited his school during the January contact period.

Ford, who has recorded 4.95 seconds in the 40 yard dash, also has an impressive 32-inch vertical jump. He has two cousins who live about a mile from the Arkansas campus.

