Tight end target talks about plans to visit Hogs
This article was published today at 4:15 p.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS
Arkansas tight end target Luke Ford told of his upcoming plans to visit Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday radio show.
Ford, 6-7, 247, of Carterville, Ill., has offers from Arkansas. Oklahoma State and Southern Illinois.
Razorback offensive coordinator Dan Enos and tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. visited his school during the January contact period.
Ford, who has recorded 4.95 seconds in the 40 yard dash, also has an impressive 32-inch vertical jump. He has two cousins who live about a mile from the Arkansas campus.
