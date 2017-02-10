Home /
Top DE prospect talks Hogs on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 5:11 p.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
Highly recruited defensive end Ronnie Perkins was the lone defensive prospect on last night's Recruiting Thursday.
Perkins, 6-4, 250 pounds has 21 scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Iowa, Oregon and Wisconsin. He said the ‘Being Bret Bielema’ show has played a part in his interest in the Hogs. He spoke about his relaltionship with running backs coach Reggie Mitchell.
He had 47 tackles, 3 sacks, a recovered fumble and recorded 21 receptions for 353 yards and 7 touchdowns at tight end as a junior. As a sophomore, he made 85 tackles and 9 sacks along with 18 receptions for 248 yards and 8 touchdowns.
