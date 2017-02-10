Razorbacks have tough task with Tigers

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 23 Arkansas has picked up steam with a two-meet winning streak fueled by reining SEC freshman gymnast of the week Jessica Yamzon.

But the Razorbacks' run of victories, with dual-meet triumphs over No. 5 Alabama and No. 17 Auburn, is in serious jeopardy tonight at Barnhill Arena against loaded No. 2 LSU.

The Tigers, who are averaging 197.555 per meet, arrive with three of the nation's top 10 all-around performers in Ashleigh Gnat, Kennedi Edney and Sarah Finnegan, as well as No. 25 Myia Hambrick. LSU (5-0, 4-0 SEC), which has not scored lower than 197.425, is in pursuit of its first NCAA championship under 40th-year Coach D-D Breaux.

The Razorbacks have put together their best two meets the last two Fridays. A big beam performance triggered the upset of No. 5 Alabama, and a great bars routine, led by freshmen Michaela Burton, Hailey Garner and Yamzon, helped ignite the victory at Auburn.

"I feel like we're on track," Arkansas Coach Mark Cook said. "It's still a long season. ... Having those two wins back-to-back, as far as Alabama and Auburn, definitely helped the mental game, and it motivates them for the upcoming meets.

"We've got No. 2 coming in this Friday, so it's going to be a really tough competition."

LSU is second only to powerhouse Oklahoma, which is averaging 197.76. The Tigers' Gnat, a 5-foot senior, is one of only two gymnasts in the country with a 10 on the vault. She and Edney, a 5-3 freshman, are tied for fourth nationally with average scores of 39.5 in the all-around. Finnegan is ninth at 39.413. Edney is the reigning SEC gymnast of the week after winning the all-around last week vs. Missouri.

"You can't take any SEC team for granted," Breaux said. "The SEC is loaded. There's so much talent on all the teams. ... Every team has got potential to be great, and Arkansas is one of those teams."

Yamzon, Arkansas' lone all-around performer with the season-ending injury of senior Amanda Wellick, is No. 56 nationally with a 36.93 average.

"It was rough to see Amanda go down," Yamzon said. "I kind of just knew we all had to step up a little bit and do everything for her. She's still a leader on this team."

Yamzon said back-to-back dual meet victories has the team energized.

"I think we're all excited. We're just going to go in and do what we've been training and we'll see what happens."

Arkansas' road victory in Auburn, Ala., will factor into the team's regional qualifying score, which will be determined in a few more weeks. The Razorbacks' ranking of No. 23 is largely due to a 193.95, which featured a meltdown on bars in a loss to Missouri on Jan. 13.

"The wins are great," Cook said. "The girls have been doing well, dialing into their routines and gaining some momentum. Some of the routines were better, and landings were better [at Auburn]. It was a loud crowd and they absorbed the energy. We have to continue doing that."

Sports on 02/10/2017