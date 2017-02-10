Westbrook triple-double carries OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook scored 29 points and had his 26th triple-double of the season to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-109 on Thursday night.

Westbrook added 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the 63rd triple-double of his career.

Victor Oladipo scored 23 points and Steven Adams had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder, who now meet former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points, LeBron James had 18 and Kevin Love added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who had won four consecutive.

Cleveland rallied from 12 points down in the second quarter to lead 57-55 at halftime. James had 16 points at the break while Westbrook had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Westbrook scored 11 points in the third quarter, and by the time he sat for his usual rest late in the period, the Thunder led 79-71. Oklahoma City led 86-82 at the end of the quarter, but the Cavaliers tied the game midway through the fourth.

Westbrook hit back-to-back midrange jumpers to put the Thunder up 107-101 with 3:42 left. The Thunder increased their lead to 111-101 on a 360-degree layup by Oladipo with 2:07 to play that gave Westbrook his 10th assist and clinched his triple-double.

76ERS 112, MAGIC 111

ORLANDO, Fla. -- T.J. McConnell made the go-ahead jumper with 5.8 seconds remaining, Dario Saric came off the bench to score 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic.

McConnell's basket in the lane came after Ersan Ilyasova won a jump ball against Evan Fournier in the waning moments of a game that featured 10 lead changes and five ties before the Sixers completed their final rally.

Moments earlier, Magic center Nikola Vucevic blocked Ilyasova's shot in the corner with 13 seconds remaining and Orlando holding a one-point lead.

Ilyasova was the only starter in double figures with 16 points for Philadelphia, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

ROCKETS 107, HORNETS 95

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- James Harden had 30 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets for their third consecutive victory.

It was the 25th time Harden has scored at least 30 points.

Harden was just 8 of 21 from the field and had nine turnovers, but turned up his play a notch down the stretch as the Rockets overcame a nine-point, third-quarter deficit.

Patrick Beverly (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 17 points and Montrezl Harrell added 15 off the bench for the Rockets (39-17).

Nic Batum had 15 points and 10 assists for the Hornets, who have lost eight of their last nine.

MAVERICKS 112, JAZZ 105, OT

DALLAS -- Harrison Barnes scored 31 points, including eight in overtime, and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz.

Barnes' three-point play ended an 11-0 run that began late in regulation and put Dallas ahead 107-100. Devin Harris scored the first four points of overtime.

The Mavericks scored the final four points of regulation, on a dunk by Barnes and a rebound basket from the edge of the foul line by Dirk Nowitzki with three seconds remaining.

Nowitzki finished with 20 points. Utah's Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 36 points and Rudy Gobert scored 15 points.

Sports on 02/10/2017