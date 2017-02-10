Woman charged in fatal shooting outside Arkansas movie theater

A 21-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a January homicide that police say was tied to a drug deal, according to a news release.

Hot Springs police arrested and charged MoChariee Kewanna West with aggravated robbery and manslaughter because of her alleged involvement in the death of Quadryon Gipson, a release from the Hot Springs Police Department said.

Authorities said West, Malik Blevins and Gipson met Dylan Carpenter in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema at 4501 Central Ave. in Hot Springs on Jan 15.

West, Blevins and Gipson were there to buy drugs from Carpenter, police said.

Authorities say West, Blevins and Gipson were planning to rob Carpenter, who then shot Blevins and Gipson. Gipson died as a result of the gunshot wound.

West is being held in the Garland County jail with bail set at $50,000. She is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Carpenter, who was charged with second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery, turned himself in to authorities Jan. 24, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Jan. 25, according to court documents.

Blevins is wanted on warrants for aggravated robbery and manslaughter, according to the release.