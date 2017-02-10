Woman shot in arm; spouse sought

Police in Marion County are searching for a man in the shooting of his wife early Tuesday near Peel.

Kimberly Jeanquart was shot in the arm with a .410 shotgun, said Capt. Joe Batterton with the Marion County sheriff's office. He said she is in stable condition at a Branson, Mo., hospital.

John Jeanquart, 54, left the scene of the shooting and abandoned his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle near the Peel Ferry, Batterton said.

John Jeanquart didn't take the ferry across Bull Shoals Lake, so the search has concentrated on the south side of the lake, according to Batterton. Police in Missouri have been asked to be on the lookout for Jeanquart in case he got a ride heading north.

"He's on foot or in another vehicle," Batterton said.

Witnesses said the couple were intoxicated when the shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Batterton said.

He said Kimberly Jeanquart's injuries aren't life-threatening.

"She's going to recover OK," Batterton said. "I think they're going to have to do some more surgery."

Metro on 02/10/2017