NEW: Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs director resigns

Matt Snead, the governor’s appointed director of the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, has resigned, Snead confirmed Saturday morning.

Snead said he tendered his resignation to “pursue some personal goals” and to take a “breather.”

Snead was appointed to the post shortly after Gov. Asa Hutchinson was inaugurated at the start of 2015.

Bill Wussick, the agency’s current assistant director of veterans cemeteries, will be the interim director.

Hutchinson, in a news release, thanked Snead for his service.

“He has done an exceptional job representing Arkansas veterans during his tenure with the agency, and I wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his life,” Hutchinson said in the release.

Snead has overseen a drastic shift in the agency, and the construction of the state’s first-ever nursing home built from the ground up with veterans in mind.

“It’s been right at two years since I was appointed, and we’ve turned the agency around,” Snead said in a phone interview. “I think it’s a good time to turn the keys over to a new leader to take to the next level.”

Snead’s resignation goes into effect March 10, allowing him to remain and assist the agency’s transition.

