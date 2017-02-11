At the post

DAY 18 of 57

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 3,750

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $413,671

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,028,324

PICK 5 PAYOFF $528.50

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:50 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:15 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S STARS

Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana Jr. won the final four races on Friday's card to move within three victories of leading rider Ramon Vazquez, who was held without a victory. Santana, who has 19 victories in 73 starts after missing the first four days of the meet serving a suspension carries over from 2016, won the sixth race with Turn Back Time ($6.60), the seventh with first-time starter Our Majesty ($8), the eighth with Friend of Liberty ($7.80) and the ninth with Dreamcall ($6.40). Santana won the final two races for trainer Steve Asmussen, who is fifth in the training standings with 7 victories in 44 starts. A $.50 Pick 4 wager on Santana's final four mounts would have paid $233.15. Santana's mounts also won the late pick-3 ($48.95) and the late $1 double ($12.30).

CHALK AND GAWK

Betting favorites won 3 of Friday's 9 races and 2 others finished second, but there was a stretch of long-shot winners -- races 2 through 4 -- that provided lofty payoffs. The early $.50 Pick-3 paid $1,743.00, consisting of Dynamite Jill ($40.80) in the second; Prada Has Bling ($44.40) in the third and Zombie Alan ($26.80) in the fourth. The second race was particularly lucrative, with 19-1 Dynamite Jill, 12-1 R Nanalee, 30-1 Sham's Shoes and 36-1 Wolf City combining for a $.10 superfecta payoff of $6,768.86. The $.50 trifecta, with Dynamite Jill, R Nanalee and Sham's Shoes paid $1,200.50. The sixth race was a $7,500 claimer for Arkansas-bred fillies and mares at 6 furlongs.

SOUTHWEST STAKES

Chief Know It All is pointing for the Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds Feb. 20 at Oaklawn, trainer Brad Cox said Thursday afternoon. The colt, in his 3-year-old and two-turn debut, was a front-running 2-length winner of a Jan. 27 first-level allowance/optional claimer at a mile under Joe Rocco Jr. Other locally based horses pointing for the Southwest include Uncontested, Petrov, Warrior's Club and Lookin At Lee. Uncontested, Petrov and Warrior's Club ran first, second and fourth, respectively, in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 16. Lookin At Lee ran fourth in the Grade I $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile on Nov. 5 at Santa Anita.

FINAL FURLONG

Trainer Ron Moquett unleashed an impressive first-time starter in the seventh race, a maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies, when Our Majesty, a daughter of Majesticperfection, won the 6-furlong race by 5½ lengths in 1:10.34. ... Trainer Brad Cox saddled two winners Thursday, including favored Weast Hill ($2.80) in the eighth race, a conditioned allowance sprint for Arkansas-breds. Weast Hill, under Joe Rocco Jr., moved to 7 for 7 at Oaklawn with a half-length victory. The 5-year-old Rockport Harbor gelding, bred and owned by Starsky Weast of Star City, Ark., has earned $341,000 at Oaklawn. Weast Hill has won 8 of 11 starts and $371,210 overall. Cox said Weast Hill will be pointed for the $100,000 Nodouble Stakes Feb. 25, a 6-furlong state-bred race the gelding won last year. ... Cox said Dazzling Gem, fourth in last year's Grade I $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn, is "possible" for the Grade III $500,000 Razorback Handicap on Feb. 20. ... Half Dome Dude ($2.60) was shortest-priced winner of the meeting in Thursday's third race for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. ... Alex Birzer recorded his 2,993rd career North American victory in Thursday's fourth race aboard Silver Bullion ($13), according to Equibase, racing's official data gathering organization. ... Silver Bullion represented the 297th career Oaklawn victory for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas and his of the meet. ... Eurodevilwoman ($7) stretched her winning streak to four in Thursday's seventh race (allowance/optional claiming sprint for older fillies and mares) for Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg.

Information for this report contributed Oaklawn Media department.

Sports on 02/11/2017