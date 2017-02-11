Basketball: Elkins shoots past Pea Ridge

ELKINS -- When Elkins' Tink Harris knocked down her third 3-pointer of the night, it proved to be a game-defining moment.

Harris' shot was one of back-to-back 3-pointers by the Lady Elks early in the fourth quarter that gave Elkins a three-possession lead en route to a 57-46 win against Pea Ridge on Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Entering the fourth quarter with a one-point lead it had held for the past two quarters, Elkins' Sarah Parrish came down and hit a 3-pointer on the wing to give the Lady Elks a two-possession lead, their largest of the night.

On the ensuing possession, Harris set up at the top of the key and made the key shot of the night.

"We practice for all of our kids to be able to contribute and it showed tonight," Elkins coach Monica Wells said.

The lead would be too much for Pea Ridge (16-10) to overcome in the end, and the Lady Blackhawks were forced to send the Elks to the free-throw line toward the end of the game to stop the clock, and Elkins hit its shots to seal it.

Shelby Diaville, who had five of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and chipped in the last three points for Elkins, all on free-throws.

"When (Diaville) plays up to her capability, she's a player that has to be dealt with," Wells said. "I was real pleased to see her shine tonight."

With the win, Elkins (16-10) enters the 3A-1 West District Tournament in Charleston next week with momentum, Wells said.

"This game was so big for us," she said. "Everybody is playing in the tournament next week, so everybody is hoping their team is peaking at the right time and I think we are."

Harris led the Lady Elks with a game-high 16 points and Diaville added 14.

Boys

Pea Ridge 60, Elkins 52

Pea Ridge's Matt Thomas and Joey Hall combined for 43 points and led the Blackhawks (24-2) to a second-half comeback win over the Elks in their final regular season game of the season.

Elkins (10-12) started off the game strong behind Layne Evan's 14 first-half points, and the team kept the Blackhawks' offense stagnant early in the game, but the Elks couldn't overcome the late run by Pea Ridge.

Thomas led all scorers with 25 points and Hall added 18.

Evans led Elkins with 20.

Pea Ridge will open 4A-1 District Tournament play next week in Berryville as the No. 2 seed. Elkins will compete in the 3A-1 District Tournament in Charleston.

