Fayetteville girls provide answers vs. Rogers

FAYETTEVILLE -- Each time Rogers made a run, the Fayetteville girls had an answer.

Freshman Sasha Goforth finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals to power the Lady Bulldogs to a 63-49 victory Friday.

"Sasha's never scared of the moment," said Fayetteville Coach Vic Rimmer, whose team won its 15th consecutive game. "She understands moments pretty well, and we try to get her the ball in spots like that."

Junior Jasmine Franklin contributed 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots for the Lady Bulldogs.

Fayetteville (23-2, 10-0 7A-West) fell behind 4-0 before the Lady Bulldogs found a rhythm with a 7-0 run and never trailed again despite a few rallies by the Lady Mounties (13-8, 6-4).

"We started a little slow, but kind of got things going after that," Rimmer said. "Hats off to Rogers."

The Lady Bulldogs led 28-14 at halftime, but Rogers matched thier point total in the second half thanks to seniors Elise Randels and Kelsey Richmond. Randels led all scorers with 22 points while Richmond chipped in 15.

"You cannot fault our effort or our heart," Rogers Coach Preston Early said. "Fayetteville just comes at you with so many weapons. They score in flurries, and it's hard to keep up with them."

The Lady Mounties cut the deficit to 42-34 thanks to an 11-0 run, but Goforth stopped the bleeding with a 15-foot jumper. She then blocked a layup at the other end to key a 6-0 flurry to finish the quarter. That run grew to 10-0 when Franklin muscled her way to a pair of baskets inside to begin the fourth quarter.

Rogers responded with a 9-0 spurt that included seven points by Richmond as well as a bucket and a steal by Randels. But Goforth made a three-pointer midway through the fourth to help the Lady Bulldogs hold off Rogers' final push.

Sports on 02/11/2017