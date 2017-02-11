Central handles Bryant

Little Rock Central used a fast start and sound free-throw shooting to turn Bryant away 68-54 Friday night.

The Tigers (13-9, 5-5 7A-Central) harassed the Hornets (15-8, 4-6) into 1-of-12 shooting in the first quarter and led 19-6. In addition to the chilly first-quarter shooting, Bryant also lost five turnovers, leading to eight Central fast-break points.

"That was crucial," Central Coach Oliver Fitzgerald said of the Tigers' quick start. "We were ready to go tonight."

Bryant got within eight points three different times in the second quarter but were only able to make 3 of 10 free-throw attempts in the period.

The Tigers led 32-15 at halftime.

Central claimed its biggest lead, 19 points, early in the third quarter following a steal and basket by Jacobia Platt.

Bryant, which trailed 48-36 at the end of the third quarter, trimmed the Central lead to single digits twice in the fourth, only for the Tigers to respond. Central made its first nine free throws and 11 of 14 in the final quarter.

"In this league, everyone is so close that any win is a big one," Fitzpatrick said.

The Tigers were led by Cameron Johnson's game-high 19 points. Jakaylyn Jackson had 12 and Donald Johnson scored 11 for Central.

Bryant was led by Romen Martin's 17 points. Braylon Steen scored 16 and Lowell Washington chipped in 10 for the Hornets.

