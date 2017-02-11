Conway man arrested in bank robbery

Police arrested an Arkansas man Thursday afternoon in an armed bank robbery.

Quincy Hull, 22, of Conway was arrested within an hour of the bank being robbed, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.

Woodruff said employees of the Centennial Bank at 1815 Oak St. called 911 around 4 p.m. and told police a gunman had robbed the business.

Witnesses told officers a black man wearing a hoodie entered the bank, pointed a gun and told a teller, "Give me all your money," police said.

After the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left, Woodruff said.

Conway police and Faulkner County sheriff's deputies determined Hull was a suspect and went to his home, authorities said. He is accused of trying to run from them.

Hull was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, theft by force, possession of a firearm by certain persons and five counts of aggravated assault, as well as theft by receiving. He was being held Friday in the Faulkner County jail.

