Court: Divorced couple can't be forced to pay college tuition for estranged daughter

CAMDEN, N.J. — A state appellate court has ruled that a divorced couple cannot be forced to pay college tuition for their estranged daughter.

Caitlyn Ricci has argued that her parents should pay portions of the costs she incurred while attending the former Gloucester County College and later at Temple University — where she enrolled without her parents' blessings.

Two lower court judges ordered her parents to pay some costs. But the appellate court rejected those rulings, finding Thursday that detailed hearings must first be held to determine whether Caitlyn was considered legally emancipated after she moved in with her paternal grandparents.

A lawyer for Ricci's mother says the family has reconciled while the appeal was making its way through the legal system.