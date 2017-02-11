Early-morning shots strike man, woman

Two people were taken to hospitals after they were shot early Thursday in front of a Little Rock home, police said.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 4300 block of West 11th Street, a report states.

Responding officers said they found the victims, Demetric Williams, 26, and Virginia Howard, 38, both of Little Rock, in the back of the residence.

Williams had been shot in his left upper leg, while Howard was wounded in her left knee and right hand, authorities noted. After being shot, the victims ran inside the home, police said.

Williams was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, and Howard was transported to UAMS Medical Center. Both were listed as stable at the time of the report.

The shooters were described in the report as two black men. One is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities said. That person wore a dark jacket, dark jeans and black shoes with white stripes.

Additional information regarding the second assailant was not immediately available.

Five people were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, police said.

LR foot chase ends in arrest, police say

A man was arrested after he refused to leave a downtown Little Rock bar and then led police on a foot chase Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers arrived at Big Whiskey's American Bar & Grill at 225 E. Markham St. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday after getting a call that Adam Childers, 31, of Little Rock was intoxicated and refusing to leave the bar, according to a police report.

Childers was stumbling and smelled of intoxicants, the report said. When police told Childers he was under arrest, he started running east on President Clinton Avenue, the report said.

Police arrested Childers in the 100 block of Rock Street and took him to the Pulaski County jail, where he was booked on charges of public intoxication and fleeing. His bail was set at $600. He was not on the jail's inmate list Friday.

Childers formerly worked as a lawyer with the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office, but he is not employed there now, a department official said.

A court date is set for Thursday.

Metro on 02/11/2017