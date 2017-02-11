Fog doesn't faze Spieth

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Jordan Spieth knew the pin position on the ninth hole at Spyglass Hill as much by memory as by sight, which was a good thing considering the fog creeping across the Monterey Peninsula on Friday.

The crowd behind the green couldn't see Spieth, only a golf ball that landed behind the flag and spun back 3 feet below the cup. Spieth tapped that in for his eighth birdie of the round and a 7-under 65 that put him atop the leaderboard in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth was at 10-under 133. He was thrilled that he finished just before the horn sounded to suspend play again, this time for fog.

Derek Fathauer was 8 under for his round at Pebble Beach and tied with Spieth at 10 under. Fathauer had to return this morning to finish his round on the ninth hole.

The bigger threat might be Jason Day, the world's No. 1 player, was 7 under through 12 holes at Spyglass when play was stopped. Day was at 9 under. His fortunes turned on the par-5 seventh, which began a streak of four consecutive birdies. Only the fog delay stopped him.

Patrick Reed was at 7 under and had one hole to play at Monterey Peninsula.

It's hard to know where anyone stands until three rounds are completed, let alone when only 33 out of 154 players were done with the second round.

The sun, rarely seen this week, is supposed to be make an appearance this weekend.

Tag Ridings (Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 1-under 72 through 11 holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an even-par 73 through 11 holes. Bryce Molder (Conway) had a 1-over 75 through 15 holes.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Browne ahead by 2

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- Olin Browne had eight birdies in a nine-hole stretch and shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Tour's Allianz Championship.

Browne, 57, birdied Nos. 17-2 and 4-7 on The Old Course at Broken Sound Club.

Kenny Perry was two strokes back. He opened with an eagle on the par-5 first. Tom Byrum, Marco Dawson and Scott McCarron shot 66.

Fred Couples eagled the par-5 11th in a 68. Hale Irwin, 71, shot a 68 to better his age for the 19th time on the tour. Bernhard Langer opened with a 71, making a double bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Defending champion Esteban Toledo opened with a 69. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot 71. Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 76.

WEB.COM TOUR

Ex-Hog ties for lead

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for first place at 8-under 134 after 16 holes Friday at the Club Colombia Championship at Bogota, Colombia.

Landry shared the lead with Mexico's Roberto Diaz, who completed his round by shooting a 6-under 65. The second round was suspended at 6 p.m. local time because of darkness and will resume at 7 a.m. today.

Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) had a 2-under 69 (138) and is tied for 10th. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks), who was one stroke off the first-round lead, had a 2-over 73 (139) and is tied for 15th. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69 (140) and is tied for 27th.

Matt Atkins (Henderson State) had a 6-over 77 (146). Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74 (147). Zack Fischer (Little Rock) had a 5-over 76 (155).

EUROPEAN TOUR

Wiesberger out front

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Bernd Wiesberger put on a clinic with his irons to lead Danny Willett by one stroke halfway through the Maybank Championship on Friday.

Wiesberger has been on a hot streak, and the Austrian came to life at Saujana club from the par-4 seventh hole to notch nine consecutive birdies of his 11 overall. The three-time European Tour winner carded a 9-under 63 in the tropical heat.

Willett finished the second round with a 67.

David Lipsky of the U.S. (67) and Michael Lorenzo-Vera of France (65) finished the day tied for third, three shots behind Wiesberger.

Defending champion Marcus Fraser missed the cut by one shot following a 1-over 73, which included two consecutive bogeys on the back nine. The cut was at 2 under overall.

