• Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York stopped his motorcade as it traveled on the snowy Westchester County parkway and got out to help attach tow cables to a car that was stuck in a snowbank.

• Sausha Mitchell, a shift supervisor at a McDonald's in Tuscumbia, Ala., was working at the drive-thru window but ended up delivering the "first McBaby," a girl, after rushing to aid a woman in labor on the floor of the restaurant's restroom.

• Joseph Cleveland of El Paso, Texas, a soldier at nearby Fort Bliss, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to using his military status in a bid to smuggle in two people through a south Texas border checkpoint for a $1,500 payment, prosecutors said.

• Alisha Russell of Syracuse, N.Y., was charged with grand larceny, accused by state police investigators of stealing $14,000 in quarters over a 10-month period from the coin-operated laundry machines at an apartment complex where she once worked.

• Ann McGauran, who has more than 25 years of architectural and project-management experience, was appointed by Tennessee's State Building Commission as state architect, making her the first woman to hold the position since it was created in 1955.

• Latoyia Marsden, a police corporal in Shreveport who's been on the force for eight years, was placed on administrative leave after a toddler in her household shot an 11-year-old in the leg with Marsden's service handgun, police said.

• Claudia Brown, a justice of the peace in Bell County, Texas, agreed that the $4 billion bail, later reduced to $150,000 by another judge, that she set for a murder suspect was exorbitant but said she did it to highlight a "ridiculous" trend of setting bail so high that defendants can't get out of jail as they await trial.

• Melford Newlon, 17, faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of a 71-year-old University City, Mo., man who refused to give up his van keys when he purportedly was confronted in his driveway by Newlon and two 14-year-olds in September, police said.

• Mark Howell of the federal Transportation Security Administration said an 80-year-old woman had no idea until she went through screening at the Myrtle Beach, S.C., airport that the walking cane she was attempting to take on an airplane contained a hidden sword.

