Saturday, February 11, 2017, 5:02 a.m.

Infant's injuries noted in Texas, dad charged in state

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:27 a.m.

PHOTO BY BAXTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Zachary Tyler McCollum

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Authorities charged the father of a Baxter County infant with first-degree battery 10 months after a Dallas hospital treated the baby for multiple fractures, Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery said.

Zachary Tyler McCollum, 23, of Royce City, Texas, is being held in the Marion County jail in Yellville in lieu of a $100,000 bond. Montgomery said McCollum, who previously lived in Midway 5 miles northwest of Mountain Home, was already in the jail on an unrelated charge when investigators learned of the child's injuries.

Montgomery said deputies received a report from Children's Medical Center of Dallas indicating that on April 9, a 3-month-old at the hospital had multiple rib fractures and a broken femur that were "in the process of healing."

Arkansas State Police investigators questioned McCollum on Tuesday about the injuries and McCollum gave "incriminating statements," Montgomery said.

The sheriff said the infant was injured in Midway before McCollum moved to Royce City with the child. Montgomery said McCollum will be transported to Baxter County Circuit Court to be formally charged at a later date.

State Desk on 02/11/2017

