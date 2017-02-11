Innocent, says gunfire suspect

BENTONVILLE -- A Cave Springs man has pleaded innocent to attempted capital murder in an attempted armed robbery case, according to court reports.

Brendan Brecheen, 27, is charged with attempted capital murder along with terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain persons. He also is charged as a habitual offender. He is being held in the Benton County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Brecheen was arraigned Monday before Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green.

When Green asked Brecheen about his plea on the charges, Brecheen initially said "Guilty," and then quickly said, "Not guilty."

At 12:40 a.m. Dec. 23, police went to 602 N.W. 17th Court in Bentonville to investigate a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release.

A man told police that he was riding in a car driven by Brecheen when Brecheen pulled a handgun and threatened to rob him, according to court documents. The man said he escaped and that Brecheen shot at him as he fled, the files say. The man wasn't injured, but bullets hit a nearby home and parked car, court documents say.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for March 15.

Metro on 02/11/2017