Jail guard's slaying death-penalty case

TEXARKANA -- Miller County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Black said Thursday that her office intends to seek the death penalty for an Arkansas prison inmate accused of beating one female guard to death and seriously injuring another at the Miller County jail in December.

Tramell Mackenzie Hunter, 27, has been formally charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty in the death of correctional officer Lisa Mauldin and with first-degree battery of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty for injuries he allegedly inflicted on correctional officer Damaris Allen.

Hunter faces the possibility of a death sentence or life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of capital murder in Mauldin's death, and the possibility of 10 to 40 years or life in prison if found guilty of battery in the assault of Allen.

Hunter is accused of attacking Mauldin, 47, at about 1 p.m. Dec. 18 in the jail's kitchen, according to a probable cause affidavit. Hunter used his hands to inflict fatal injuries on Mauldin, according to the affidavit, and was met by Allen, 35, as he tried to leave the kitchen.

"Hunter struck Allen in the face, knocking her to the floor," the affidavit said. "Hunter then struck Allen with her portable radio. Hunter dropped the radio and struck Allen with his fist several times. Hunter then ran out of the kitchen and was apprehended in the hallway by other detention deputies."

Hunter was serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated robbery and two counts of felony domestic battery as part of a plea bargain in Pulaski County, court records show. Case documents show that Hunter's convictions stem from a Jan. 27, 2010, confrontation at a relative's home in Little Rock.

Hunter shot his uncle when the uncle tried to stop him from stealing his mother's car and then fired a second shot, striking his mother, before driving away in her rented Dodge Charger, according to case records. Hunter's mother and uncle survived.

Hunter told investigators he intended to kill himself when his funds were exhausted. He said he left town and switched the plates on the car after spending a couple of nights in Texarkana before heading to the Houston/Galveston area.

State Desk on 02/11/2017