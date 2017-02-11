LSU 400 runner too fast, so 2 Hogs settle for PRs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas sprinters Obi Igbokwe and Eric Janise did The Woodlands High School in Houston proud Friday night at the Tyson Invitational.

Igbokwe and Janise -- who were teammates at The Woodlands -- ran personal bests to take second and third in the 400 meters behind LSU senior Michael Cherry.

Cherry, a five-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion for LSU's 1,600 relay, won in 45.84.

Igbokwe, running in the final heat with Cherry, shot from fourth to second in the final meters and ran 46.16.

Janise won his heat in 46.29 when he overtook Texas senior Byron Robinson at the finish line.

"I'm so happy for Eric," Igbokwe said. "He works so hard. We're going to roll this year."

Despite bettering his previous top mark of 46.29, Igbokwe wasn't celebrating after the 400. He was upset about getting boxed on the final lap before breaking out.

"I'm happy it's a PR, but I can go so much faster," he said. "I'm not even tired. I just have got to execute better. But there's more to come, I promise you."

Janise's previous personal best was 46.57, so he bettered it by .28 seconds.

"That's a huge PR for Eric," Arkansas assistant coach Travis Geopfert said. "He's a senior, and he's been fighting injuries the last couple of years, so for him to go out there and compete like that was just phenomenal."

Geopfert said Igbokwe recovered well after getting boxed in.

"He finished with one of the best quarter-milers in the country," Geopfert said. "His strength is there. He's running a lot smarter and he's gaining confidence. Him and Janise stepped up and had a great day. "

Arkansas junior Kenzo Cotton ran a season-best 6.65 in the 60 to take third behind Florida State sophomore Darryl Haraway (6.61) and Houston sophomore Cameron Burrell (6.63).

"My transition phase could have been a little better and also my reaction, but overall it was a pretty good race," Cotton said. "I think I'll have to run a little faster to qualify [for nationals], but I definitely plan on doing that at the SEC meet."

Arkansas took fifth and sixth in the long jump with senior Andreas Trajkovski going 25 feet, 7¼ inches and junior Travonn White registering 25-3½.

"I feel really good about the long jumpers," Geopfert said. "They did a great job, but they both know there's more there.

"I think they're excited to build on what they did today. They're competitors. That's what I love about those guys."

Trajkovski stopped after three jumps because he was starting to feel tightness in his groin.

"I didn't want to risk anything," Trajkovski said. "I'll rehab and be ready for some big jumps at SECs."

White transferred to Arkansas from Oregon.

"He has a lot of potential to jump further, because we train together every single day and I see him put in the work," Trajkovski said. "I'm happy he's on our team now."

In women's competition, Arkansas senior Daina Harper ran a personal-best 52.65 to take fourth in the 400.

Highlight events today for the Razorbacks include the women's pole vault with sophomore twins Tori and Lexi Weeks -- who are No. 1 and 2 nationally in the pole vault -- and defending NCAA champion Clive Pullen in the triple jump.

Igbokwe said the loaded field at the Tyson Invitational is helping the Razorbacks prepare for the SEC and NCAA meets.

"It pushes you for sure," Igbokwe said. "I've got a list, and all these guys are on it. It's good competition and it's all friendly, but when you get out there you have got to be a dog out there."

