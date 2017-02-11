LSU beats UA, remains unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE -- Second-ranked LSU remained unbeaten on the year, taking a 197.7-196.275 victory over No. 23 Arkansas before a crowd of 4,222 at Barnhill Arena on Friday.

LSU, which improved to 6-1-1 at Barnhill Arena, counted only one score lower than a 9.875 on the night. The Tigers were paced by freshman Kennedi Edney, who won the all-around with a 39.5, and junior Myia Hambrick, who placed second with a 39.25.

"We're pleased," LSU Coach D-D Breaux said. "In the SEC now, a win matters as much as a score. That's a really good young team and they gave us a great meet. They pushed us to be better."

Highlights for the Razorbacks included freshman Hailey Garner's season-best score on the uneven bars and a powerful vault from sophomore Sydney McGlone.

Garner stuck the landing on her full twisting double back dismount and scored a season-high 9.9 to tie for first on the event.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 2-3 SEC) now have three losses to teams who were ranked in the top six.

"I thought we did a very consistent job," Arkansas Coach Mark Cook said. "We didn't count any falls. We're getting more consistent. We're getting better."

The Tigers led by 0.4 points after a big start on the bars. Lexie Priessman tied for first on the event with a 9.9 in the anchor spot after teammates Shae Zamardi, Hambrick, Ruby Harrold and Sarah Finnegan posted 9.875s ahead of her.

LSU increased its lead slightly on the second rotation, as Edney and Ashleigh Gnat scored 9.9s to share the event title.

McGlone led Arkansas' work on the vault with a 9.85 in the anchor position, tying LSU's Julianna Cannamela for third.

LSU clinched the victory with six high-value floor routines for a team score of 49.55, capped by Gnat's powerful 9.95 to win the event. Hambrick and McKenna Kelley had 9.925s, good for second place, and LSU's remaining trio all scored 9.875 on the floor.

LSU's Hambrick won the balance beam with a 9.95, followed by Gnat with a 9.925 and Erin Macadaeg with a 9.9.

