Man in fight dies; charge upgraded

SEARCY -- A Mena man died Friday from injuries suffered in a fight in Searcy last month, police said.

Jeremy Heffington, 36, died about 2:30 p.m. in a hospital as a result of the Jan. 21 fight at White County Fairgrounds, according to Searcy police spokesman Terri Lee and the initial police report.

Police arrested Chad Alexander, 34, of Dover on a first-degree battery charge on Jan. 25. They amended the charge on which he was being held to first-degree murder Friday, Lee said.

Other details were unavailable late Friday afternoon.

State Desk on 02/11/2017