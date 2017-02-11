Man in fight dies; charge upgraded
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
SEARCY -- A Mena man died Friday from injuries suffered in a fight in Searcy last month, police said.
Jeremy Heffington, 36, died about 2:30 p.m. in a hospital as a result of the Jan. 21 fight at White County Fairgrounds, according to Searcy police spokesman Terri Lee and the initial police report.
Police arrested Chad Alexander, 34, of Dover on a first-degree battery charge on Jan. 25. They amended the charge on which he was being held to first-degree murder Friday, Lee said.
Other details were unavailable late Friday afternoon.
