NLR masters basics in 37-point victory

FORT SMITH -- Half-court defense and a willingness to share the basketball were all North Little Rock needed Friday night.

The Charging Wildcats continued their march toward their first 7A-Central title with an 83-46 blowout of Fort Smith Southside at Southside Gymnasium.

The victory kept North Little Rock (19-5, 9-1) alone in first place in the 7A-Central with four games left in the regular season.

"I thought the first three minutes of the second half was the key," Charging Wildcats Coach Johnny Rice said. "This was not the same team that we played earlier in the season. I tried to tell our guys that we knew they play tough here at home. They made some shots and had shooters in the right spots with some good looks that didn't fall."

North Little Rock led 43-26 at halftime, but the Mavericks (6-16, 1-9) received a couple of three-pointers from Ike Moore and Zion Releford to climb within 45-32. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Charging Wildcats, finishing with a 14-3 run -- seven from Collin Moore -- to blow the game open at 63-39.

North Little Rock forced 22 turnovers, many of which turned into easy baskets.

"We really worked on our half-court defense," Rice said. "After the first time through [the 7A-Central], we needed to be better. We've got to be more solid on the half court."

Although many of the Charging Wildcats' assists were in transition, Rice praised the ball movement in the half court as well.

"We did those things, especially in the second half," Rice said. "We worked for two days on getting shots for each other. We tried to do things off the bounce in the first half. We talked about that at halftime. We did a good job of running the floor and getting good shots."

Des Duckworth scored 19 to pace North Little Rock while Collin Moore added 18.

Releford scored a game-high 21 to led Southside, including four three-pointers, while Ike Moore added 11.

North Little Rock used three runs to take control of the game in the first half. The Charging Wildcats had a pair of 9-0 spurts in the first quarter to lead 21-13, then used a 13-0 second-quarter run to increase the advantage to 34-16 with 4:04 left before halftime.

NLR (83)

Dobbins 2 1-2 5, Ricks 3 0-0 7, Duckworth 9 0-0 19, Walker 3 0-0 8, Watkins 1 1-3 3, Moore 8 1-3 18, Fresh 3 0-0 6, Chappel 1 0-0 2, Thrower 1 0-0 3, Agee 1 0-0 3, Fudge 2 2-2 7, Sheppard 1 0-2 2. Totals 35 5-12 83.

FS SOUTHSIDE (46)

Jackson 0 0-0 0, Gatewood 3 0-0 6, Moore 4 0-0 11, Solomon 0 2-2 2, Simpson 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, McLellan 1 0-0 3, Releford 8 1-1 21, Smith 1 0-0 3, Keller 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-3 46.

North Little Rock (19-5) 21 22 20 20 -- 83

FS Southside (6-16) 13 13 13 7 -- 46

Three-point goals -- NLR 8 (Walker 2, Ricks, Duckworth, Moore, Thrower, Agee, Fudge); FS Southside 9 (Releford 4, Moore 3, McLellan, Smith). Team fouls -- NLR 12, FS Southside 10.

Sports on 02/11/2017