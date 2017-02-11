Northeast digs out as weathermen say more snow on way

BOSTON -- More snow will likely blanket New England this weekend even as the region shoveled and scraped its way out Friday from under the biggest snowstorm this winter.

The National Weather Service forecast several more inches of snow today in the Northeast and accumulations by Monday of up to 9 inches in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and up to 18 inches in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"There's going to be a significant event in the states of Maine and New Hampshire, no question about that," said James Brown, a weather service meteorologist in Gray, Maine.

The heaviest snows were expected to begin Sunday.

Nathan Trimble looked around his Providence, R.I., street Friday and said it already looked like a wilderness scene from the Leonardo DiCaprio movie The Revenant. He did not like the idea of even more snow.

"I'm just not looking forward to digging out," he said. But "I've lived in New England my whole life, so we'll deal with it."

In Thursday's storm, East Longmeadow, Mass., and East Hartford, Conn., each received 19 inches of snow. In New York, Voorheesville and New Scotland received 18 inches.

Friday's work included restoring electrical service in many places, including Cape Cod, Mass., where a wind gust of 70 mph was recorded. Most major highways were cleared of snow Friday, and planes began taking off again after thousands of flights were canceled at airports across the region Thursday.

Many school districts, including in Boston, remained closed Friday, however.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he would allow people who shovel out parking spots to use makeshift space savers to reserve those spots, as has been the local tradition, but he would not tolerate the threats that often accompany the practice.

Justin Kates, director of emergency management for Nashua, N.H., where about 14 inches of snow fell Thursday, said crews had cleared major roads overnight and were working on sidewalks and residential side streets. City offices were open, although schools remained closed.

"So far, the winter has been all right," he said, recalling the back-to-back storms of a couple of winters ago that "made me question whether I wanted to live in New England anymore."

Thursday's storm came a day after temperatures soared into the 50s and 60s, giving millions of people a taste of spring. But Thursday's winter chill is expected to stick around.

Kates said Nashua schools could be closed for a third day Monday because the forecast calls for another 5 or 6 inches Sunday night and several more Monday morning.

In Westbrook, Maine, workers hustled to clear about a foot of snow from a restaurant parking lot. Manager Sergio Tamburlini anticipated a big day for people looking to get out before more snow sends them indoors.

"Tonight is a good night -- if people are going to be out only one night this weekend, they are going to do it tonight," he said.

In Parsonsfield, Maine, where the snowplow truck driver for most of the town quit after a storm dumped 25 inches of snow in December, officials said they had received only one complaint Friday morning, and street-clearing operations were running smoothly.

