Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, February 11, 2017, 5:02 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Peel man arrested in wife's shooting

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:29 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Peel man who was sought in connection with the shooting of his wife was apprehended Friday, according to a news release from Sgt. Silas Gibson with the Marion County sheriff's office.

Kimberly Jeanquart was shot in the arm with a .410 shotgun about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Joe Batterton with the sheriff's office. She is in stable condition.

John Jeanquart, 54, left the scene of the shooting and abandoned his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle near the Peel Ferry, Batterton said.

Metro on 02/11/2017

Print Headline: Peel man arrested in wife's shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Peel man arrested in wife's shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online