Peel man arrested in wife's shooting

A Peel man who was sought in connection with the shooting of his wife was apprehended Friday, according to a news release from Sgt. Silas Gibson with the Marion County sheriff's office.

Kimberly Jeanquart was shot in the arm with a .410 shotgun about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Joe Batterton with the sheriff's office. She is in stable condition.

John Jeanquart, 54, left the scene of the shooting and abandoned his 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche vehicle near the Peel Ferry, Batterton said.

Metro on 02/11/2017