Protesters greet DeVos' visit to D .C. public school

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos encountered protesters Friday morning outside a District of Columbia middle school and found her way barred as she tried to enter through a side door, forcing her to retreat into a government vehicle as a man shouted "Shame!"

Eventually, DeVos got inside for an event starting about 10 a.m. that included the D.C. school chancellor and others. The event was closed to the media.

Shortly before noon, as DeVos's school tour appeared to be winding down, she appeared at the top of the steps outside the school's main door to make a brief statement to reporters.

"It was really wonderful to visit this school, and I look forward to many visits of many great public schools, both in D.C. and around the country," she said. She later released a statement: "I respect peaceful protest and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education," she said. "No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation's school children."

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Before DeVos arrived, several dozen parents, teachers and others had gathered to show support for public schools.

Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers Union, said the union was supporting teachers concerned about the visit. "We want to share the message that we love our public school system," Davis told reporters. "Public-education teachers believe that public education is the cornerstone, it's the foundation of our society."

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Antwan Wilson, who took office Feb. 1, told reporters after the event that he and DeVos talked to teachers, students and administrators and had an opportunity to see Jefferson's "dynamic classroom instruction."

Wilson said he wanted to make sure DeVos appreciates that the district proudly serves all students, and spoke to her about the importance of strengthening public schools. He also said he appreciated the protesters who spoke up on behalf of public schools.

"I think that one of the great things about our country is it provides opportunities for people to express themselves," he said. "Our democratic republic only works with an educated populace and public school systems serve everyone, educate everyone. I think it's great that families come out and others come out and make sure we do everything we can to protect it. I say thank you to those folks who did that."

The vast majority of protesters were peaceful. One was arrested for assaulting a police officer, a D.C. police spokesman said. A handful were involved in blocking DeVos from entering Jefferson, and some others attempted to block a government car from entering the street in front of the school.

DeVos is a billionaire who has spent three decades lobbying for private school vouchers, charter schools and other alternatives to traditional public schools. She barely won confirmation, with Vice President Mike Pence casting a tie-breaking vote in her favor.

During the Obama administration, D.C.'s public schools were frequent backdrops for Education Department events and appearances by the president and first lady.

Jefferson, a few blocks from department headquarters, is five years into a turnaround effort and is often cited as an example of the systemwide improvements in the city's public schools.

D.C. Public Schools was once among the nation's lowest-performing urban school districts, but in recent years has won widespread attention for making rapid progress as judged by scores on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

A Section on 02/11/2017