Rick Lee picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Perfect Wife in the eighth

BEST BET Port Aggregate in the third

LONG SHOT Bonita Cat in the sixth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 49-162 (30.3 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $23,000, 1 1/8 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

DAZZLING OKIE** is taking a slight class drop after making a sweeping move on the final turn before flattening out in a fifth-place finish. He has a good record when running for a claiming price. FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE was forwardly placed when finishing one position in front of the top selection Jan. 26. The nine-race winner drew an improved post position. COMMANDMENT was one-paced in his first race of the meeting. He was claimed by a winning stable, and two of his three victories have been at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Dazzling Okie;BQuinonez;Young;2-1

3 Forafewdollarsmore;Canchari;Manley;4-1

2 Commandment;St Julien;Broberg;3-1

1 Class President;Sanjur;Contreras;10-1

5 Indy Awesome;Lantz;Lynn;9-2

4 Old Fashioned King;Franco;Jayaraman;8-1

8 I Am Another;Laviolette;Smith;12-1

7 Faithful Neighbor;Loveberry;Lauer;15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

MAJESTIC RIDE** has not raced since March, but the six-time in-the-money finisher has a talent advantage and figures difficult to beat if he draws in. CODE OF SILENCE has been on the bench for 10 months, but he raced competitively at a much higher level in his career debut last winter at Oaklawn. His recent workouts are encouraging. VALEN FOREVER rallied to second as a 33-1 outsider in his first start at the meeting. He is lightly raced and likely to show more.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Majestic Ride;St Julien;Carranza;5-2

4 Code of Silence;Roman;Creighton;3-1

10 Valen Forever;Loveberry;Von Hemel;4-1

12 First Adapter;Canchari;Broberg;5-1

9 My Man Greyson;Santana;Shorter;5-1

3 R Hidden Treasure;Pompell;Pompell;6-1

5 McCurdy;Laviolette;Smith;8-1

2 Suspenders;Roman;Williamson;12-1

8 Glorious Summer;Ortega;Jayaraman;30-1

14 Iftheyonlyknew;Vazquez;Villafranco;20-1

1 Bad Boy Johnny;Wethey;Hornsby;20-1

6 The Heretic;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

7 Slew the Zodiac;Corbett;Durham;30-1

11 Hello Newman;Sanjur;Roberts;30-1

3 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

PORT AGGREGATE*** easily earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure in a fourth-place optional-claiming finish. He was claimed by trainer Jack Van Berg, who got plenty of run out of this gelding last season. TAP THE ADMIRAL raced wide in a "key" optional-claimer when sixth at Sunland. The veteran had a three-race winning streak last summer and has raced well in the past at Oaklawn. LUV BANDIT ran a disappointing race in his first start of the season, but he was claimed by a top trainer. A return to his best form of 2016 will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Port Aggregate;Cannon;Van Berg;2-1

3 Tap the Admiral;Birzer;Arnett;5-1

1 Luv Bandit;Santana;Asmussen;7-2

2 Francois;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

4 So Kitten;Lanerie;Vance;6-1

7 Key to the Bridge;Marquez;Manley;9-2

5 Oh Oz;Rocco;Cristel;8-1

4 Purse $26,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $25,000

STREET GRAY** set a rapid and contested pace before settling for second in a deceptively strong return from vacation. He likely needed the race and could be on an easier lead. CHOIR DIRECTOR is back at his best distance and dropping in class after a useful front-running route race. High-percentage trainer Villafranco is tough to go against. SKY WONDER is moving up in price after a strong runner-up finish at this condition. He was claimed by a winning stable and is the one to fear inside the final furlong.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Street Gray;Roman;Garcia;9-2

9 Choir Director;Roman;Villafranco;7-2

5 Sky Wonder;Hill;DiVito;5-1

6 Set the Trappe;Cannon;Hartman;6-1

13 Twenty and Four;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

1 Vbreeze;Canchari;Haran;15-1

4 Cannington;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

3 Mystery Solved;Rocco;Caster;12-1

2 Riqqa;Landeros;Von Hemel;10-1

7 Chip Van Winkle;Pompell;Holthus;10-1

8 Night Spree;Loveberry;Irwin;12-1

10 Congrats Given;Marquez;Campbell;20-1

12 Durrett Lane;Franco;Compton;20-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $25,000

MO FOR THE MONEY*** had to overcome a slow start when beaten 1 length at Churchill. He was a dominating entry-level allowance winner last season at Oaklawn and appears talented enough to defeat older rivals. AURORA'S KID has finished a clear second in consecutive races at this claiming condition. He owns the fastest Beyer figure in the field and has winning connections. ZIP 'N SIP set a pressured pace in a fourth-place return to the races. He is quick and eligible to move forward in the second start of his form cycle.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mo for the Money;Santana;Asmussen;8-5

3 Aurora's Kid;Vazquez;Villafranco;2-1

4 Zip 'n Sip;Corbett;Shorter;5-1

5 Steel Locket;Pompell;Smith;10-1

6 Heat Road;Landeros;Vance;8-1

2 Golden York;Birzer;Chleborad;8-1

7 Summer Disco;Thompson;Manley;12-1

6 Purse $75,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BONITA CAT* is a two-turn stakes-placed filly who recorded an upset victory last spring at Oaklawn, and she is a strong finisher in a field loaded with early speed. EMMZY was eased while not taking to grass racing at Fair Grounds, but she raced competitively at a higher level last season on the main track. She is the one to beat if able to rate just off the pace. BAETYKATY set the pace and held on gamely in a clear second-place finish at this condition Jan. 22. She has a terrific 11 of 22 record on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Bonita Cat;Laviolette;Campbell;20-1

2 Emmzy;Santana;Cox;2-1

8 Baetykaty;Landeros;Vance;4-1

6 Divine Elegance;Corbett;Matthews;6-1

4 Annuity;Vazquez;Richard;4-1

3 She Mabee Wild;Court;Danner;6-1

9 Hannahanna;Loveberry;Milligan;12-1

7 Zaphical;Marquez;Manley;12-1

5 For All the Grands;BQuinonez;Young;15-1

7 Purse $74,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

ASIAN'S WAY** will race for high-percentage trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time after a third-place finish in a "key" optional-claimer at Santa Anita. HER LOVE FOR PAPPY is an exceptionally quick filly who defeated maiden allowance rivals by 8 widening lengths. She is a front-running repeat threat if able to control the pace. MYSTERIOUS MIRACLE ran a pair of races last season in Southern California that appear good enough to defeat this field. She has made a positive barn change after a slightly disappointing local debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Asian's Way;Franco;Diodoro;9-2

9 Her Love for Pappy;Hill;Ortiz;2-1

3 Mysterious Miracle;Santana;Diodoro;7-2

1 Borealis Beauty;Canchari;Robertson;6-1

8 Girl Power;Laviolette;Von Hemel;15-1

7 Ol Sanish;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

4 Big Island Blonde;Pompell;Holthus;20-1

11 Pretty Greeley;Borel;Thomas;12-1

2 Pinchme I'mdreamin;Marquez;Manley;20-1

6 Heavenly Daze;Lanerie;Hiles;20-1

10 Dorothe Marie;Felix;Hellman;30-1

8 The Martha Washington. Purse $125,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds

PERFECT WIFE*** showed promise in a debut victory at Keeneland. She convincingly defeated two-turn rivals in a $100K stake at Remington, and she appears to be working smartly for her return. BENNER ISLAND handled entry-level allowance rivals by nearly 4 lengths in a one-turn mile at Churchill. The improving Brad Cox trainee is treated with Lasix for the first time. EVER SO CLEVER finished with energy in a pair of graded stakes-placed finishes as a juvenile, and the pace should be honest.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Perfect Wife;Lanerie;McPeek;3-1

9 Benner Island;Rocco;Cox;4-1

8 Ever So Clever;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

6 Torrent;Vazquez;Moquett;3-1

1 Lovely Bernadette;Landeros;DiVito;4-1

5 Tap of War;Corbett;Von Hemel;20-1

4 Chanel's Legacy;Birzer;Chleborad;12-1

2 My Sweet Stella;Marquez;Lukas;15-1

7 Queen Bernardina;Hill;Von Hemel;20-1

9 Purse $23,500, 5½ furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

SHAKER MAKER** is shipping in from Hawthorne riding a two-race winning streak. She drew a good post for a sprinter with early speed. CONGRATS HONEY has finished determinedly during a two-race winning streak. She was claimed by a top stable, and rider Ricardo Santana won four races Friday. CORINTHIAN'S GLORY has shown good early speed in winning three of her past four races. She has been able to rally and win if the pace is too fast.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Shaker Maker;Perez;Martinez;8-1

9 Congrats Honey;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

4 Corinthian's Glory;Cannon;Ackerman;7-2

1 Zan Creek;Clawson;Hale;8-1

6 Secrets of Summer;Sanjur;Roberts;5-1

2 Larissa's Love;St Julien;Litfin;12-1

5 Blake Beauties;Pompell;Holthus;10-1

7 La Crema Rouge;Laviolette;Smith;12-1

3 My Place Or Yours;Emigh;Lynn;15-1

8 Flyer's Fantasy;Vazquez;Cox;15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Today's fourth race has potential to pay big for trifecta or superfecta players. The race has a potential wire-to-wire winner in Street Gray, so I'll key him over several in the two hole and several more in the three spot if the holds hold near 4-1 or 5-1. The 50-cent late Pick-4 begins in race six, and unless Emmzy brings her "A" race it is competitive. The seventh race will have a solid favorite but a vulnerable one if hooked on the lead. The eighth race is a tough race to single unless your funds are running low. The final leg brings a contentious field of 10 and will take several horses to cover the race with any degree of confidence.

Sports on 02/11/2017