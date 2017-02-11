Robinson's 26 proves coach right

Maumelle pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 92-81 victory at Little Rock Fair on Friday night in a 6A/5A-4 Conference game.

The Hornets (22-3, 11-1), who led 40-39 at halftime, outscored the War Eagles 33-20 to take a 73-59 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Tremont Robinson led Maumelle with 26 points, including 10 in the third quarter. Coach Michael Shook told Robinson he was the best player on the court Friday and needed to be aggressive against the War Eagles.

"I was really proud of him," Shook said. "He got to the rim any time he wanted to, and he did a good job finishing."

Senior guard Rico Lindsey finished with 20 points for the Hornets. Mike Fuller, a senior forward, added 12 points.

Fair took a 42-40 lead on junior forward Deaveon Bankston's three-pointer early in the third quarter. But War Eagles senior forward Kris Bankston, a UALR signee, picked up his fourth foul with 7:04 left in the third quarter and the Hornets took advantage.

Maumelle embarked on a 15-4 run to take a 55-46 lead with 5:00 left in the quarter. Robinson scored eight points in the Hornets' spurt.

Fair Coach Charlie Johnson said with Kris Bankston and Deaveon Bankston both in foul trouble, it changed the game for the War Eagles.

"Once the Bankston brothers picked up their third and fourth fouls, we were done," said Johnson, whose team was outscored 50-39 after Kris Bankston's fourth foul.

Deaveon Bankston led Fair (15-9, 6-6) with 19 points. He fouled out with 5:44 to play and his team trailing 78-64. Junior guard Mickael Foust had 16 points and Kris Bankston added 15 points.

MAUMELLE (92)

Robinson 9 8-13 26, Richardson 3 0-0 6, Tate 2 0-0 5, Hamilton 2 3-4, 7, Word 2 0-0 5, Lindsey 5 8-8 20, Ali 5 0-0 10, Fuller 5 1-2 12, Kutz 0 1-2 1. Totals 33 21-29 92

LR FAIR (81)

Stafford 6 0-0 13, Christopher 0 0-0 0, D. Bankston 7 3-5 19, Gilbert 5 0-0 12, K. Bankston 6 3-7 15, Foust 7 2-5 16, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Sykes 1 1-4 3. Totals 33 10-23 81

Maumelle (22-3) 13 27 33 19 -- 92

LR Fair (15-9) 16 23 20 22 -- 81

Three-point goals -- Maumelle 5 (Lindsey 2, Fuller 1, Tate 1, Word 1); Little Rock Fair 5 (D. Bankston 2, Gilbert 2, Stafford 1). Total fouls -- Maumelle 16, Little Rock Fair 22. Fouled out -- D. Bankston.

