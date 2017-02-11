Semi flips, killing Enola man

An Enola man was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off a highway and overturned into a ditch Friday morning, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 6:12 a.m. on Arkansas 22 east of Sebastian County Line Road. A Freightliner driven by 55-year-old Kenneth Millsaps began traveling off the north side of the highway, prompting Millsaps to swerve back onto the road, according to the report.

The Freightliner then overturned onto its side and traveled across the roadway before stopping in a ditch on the road's south side, police noted.

Authorities said Millsaps was killed as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described in the report as clear and dry.

Another Arkansas man was killed Monday morning when he drove his pickup off the road, where it hit two fences and a storm shelter and overturned, state police said.

Wesley Brown, 37, was headed north in his 2008 Dodge Ram on Arkansas 367 in Lonoke County around 9 a.m. Monday when he drove across the opposite lane, according to authorities.

State police reported that he drove off the road, through two fences and into a yard, then hit a storm shelter.

Conditions were cloudy and foggy at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

