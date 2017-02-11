Sylvan Hills better; Parkview too good

Senior forward Javon Franklin scored 29 points to lead the Little Rock Parkview Patriots to a 76-65 victory over Sylvan Hills at Bear Gymnasium in Sherwood on Friday night.

Despite the loss, it was a satisfactory turnaround for Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis, whose team lost 62-37 at Parkview on Jan. 13.

In the first few minutes, Parkview (20-5, 10-2 6A/5A-4) appeared on the verge of another blowout.

A layup by senior Khalil Garland began the scoring, then consecutive turnovers by Sylvan Hills (15-8, 4-8) turned into a fast-break layup and baseline drive for another layup by Franklin that put Parkview in front 6-0 in the game's first minute.

A more accurate demonstration of the game came in the next minute. Senior Jordan Washington's free throw pulled Sylvan Hills within 6-5 with 5:59 left in the first quarter. Washington led Sylvan Hills with 21 points.

"One of the problems with us is we'll get a lead and relax," Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "We play good in spurts. For two or three minutes, we'll play great, and then we just fall apart. We just have trouble maintaining our intensity."

Sylvan Hills trailed 33-29 at halftime, and senior guard Telah Wade's layup with 3:13 left in the third pulled the Bears to within 46-41.

Franklin's layup with six minutes left in the fourth put Parkview up 60-54.

Sylvan Hills was within 65-62 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Parkview would score the next 14 points to pull away, a run concluded by Franklin's tomahawk dunk in the final 10 seconds.

"It's always going to be a struggle for us on the road," Flanigan said. "We have a target on our back, and every team we play, we're their Super Bowl."

LR Parkview (76)

Flanigan 2 2-2 8, Garland 7 2-2 17, Terry 2 0-0 5, Franklin 13 3-6 29, White 4 3-3 13, Stokes 2 0-0 4, Henderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 10-13 76

Sylvan Hills (65)

Davis 3 3-4 10, Raynor 0 2-2 2, H. Washington 1 0-0 3, Wade 6 1-1 15, Glasco 0 0-0 0, J. Washington 7 5-13 21, Smith 2 0-0 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Curry 2 2-2 8. Totals 22 13-22 65

LR Parkview (20-5) 20 13 20 23 -- 76

Sylvan Hills (15-8) 14 15 23 13 -- 65

Three-point shots -- LR Parkview 6 (Flanigan 2 White 2, Terry, Garland); Sylvan Hills 8 (Wade 2, J. Washington 2, Curry 2, Davis, H. Washington). Total fouls -- LR Parkview 18; Sylvan Hills 16. Technical fouls -- Franklin.

