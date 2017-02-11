Third time charm for Warriors

MEMPHIS — Draymond Green had an uncommon triple-double while scoring only four points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Memphis 122-107 on Friday night for their first victory over the Grizzlies in three tries this season.

Green had 12 rebounds, 10 assists and a career-best 10 steals, part of a Warriors defense that forced 19 Memphis turnovers and 39 percent shooting.

Klay Thompson scored 36 points to lead Golden State (45-8). Kevin Durant added 24 and Andre Iguodala had 22, missing only one of seven shots. Stephen Curry finished with 18 points.

The Warriors lost two previous games to Memphis this season, including when they blew a 24-point lead in the second half on Jan. 6. This time, they held a 26-point advantage in the fourth quarter and didn’t let the Grizzlies (33-23) back in it.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 20 points. Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph had 17 apiece.