Trump meets Japan's Abe in U.S.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump welcomed Japan's prime minister to the White House with a warm embrace Friday as they looked to shore up a long-standing security alliance and repair economic ties shaken by U.S. withdrawal from a Pacific trade pact.

Trump greeted Shinzo Abe as he arrived in his black sedan at the doors of the West Wing. Abe, a nationalist adept at forging relationships with strong leaders, was the only world leader to meet the Republican before his inauguration and is the second to do so since the new president took office.

"The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep," Trump said at a news conference with Abe, reading from a prepared text. "This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer. We are committed to the security of Japan and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance."

The two leaders then departed on Air Force One for a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, where they dined with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Trump and Abe are scheduled to play golf today.

Other leaders of America's closest neighbors and allies, such as Mexico, the U.K. and Australia, have been singed by their encounters or conversations with Trump. But Japanese officials are optimistic the invitation to visit Trump's "Winter White House" signals a more positive outcome.

The meeting comes as Trump appears to be shifting toward a more mainstream stance on U.S. policy toward Asia -- consolidating alliances and cooperating with rising power China.

Late Thursday, Trump reaffirmed Washington's long-standing one-China policy in a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump said that his long and "warm" conversation with Xi was good for Tokyo, too.

"I believe that will all work out very well for everybody, China, Japan, the United States and everybody in the region," Trump said at a joint news conference with Abe.

Among the topics of discussion during Abe's weekend visit will be whether, and how, to pursue a bilateral trade agreement between the United States and Japan after Trump's decision to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal between the United States and 11 nations that included Japan.

Trump also tried to dispel doubts about his commitment to a mutual defense treaty with Japan that surfaced during his campaign, when he said he was prepared to pull back from the pact unless Japan did more to reimburse the United States for defending Japanese territory.

Trump reaffirmed his support for the treaty Friday, as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis did during a visit to Tokyo last week. And with his reference to "areas under its administrative control," Trump made clear that the treaty extended to disputed islands in the East China Sea, known in Japan as the Senkaku and in China as the Diaoyu.

Abe responded with equal warmth, congratulating Trump on his inauguration and welcoming his commitment to the defense treaty while sidestepping questions about Trump's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"With the birth of the Trump administration, a new genesis will be built between Japan and the U.S. in economic relations," he said. He also invited Trump to visit Japan this year. Trump accepted, according to a joint statement.

Abe has championed a more active role for Japan's military, easing constraints imposed by the nation's pacifist post-World War II constitution and allowing forces to defend allies, even if Japan itself is not under attack. That's a trend likely to be welcomed by Trump.

The economic side of the U.S.-Japan relationship is more uncertain.

One of Trump's first actions as president was to withdraw the U.S. from a 12-nation, trans-Pacific trade agreement that was negotiated by the Obama administration and strongly supported by Tokyo.

Diverting from Trump's stance that the Trans-Pacific Partnership is bad for America, Abe stressed the importance of a "free and fair common set of rules" for trade among the world's most dynamic economies.

"That was the purpose of TPP. That importance has not changed," Abe said at their conference in Washington. Both leaders held out the possibility of a future bilateral, U.S.-Japanese deal.

Trump has also criticized Toyota Motor Corp. for planning to build an assembly plant in Mexico and has complained that the Japanese don't buy enough U.S.-made cars -- though on Friday, Japanese government spokesman Norio Maruyama said Trump expressed appreciation to Abe for Japanese investment in the U.S. and looked forward to it expanding.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Pennington of The Associated Press and by Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Peter Baker of The New York Times.

A Section on 02/11/2017