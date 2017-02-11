West Memphis rides Moore’s big game

WYNNE -- Freshman Chris Moore poured in game-high totals of 19 points and 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season to lead the West Memphis boys to a 56-34 victory over Wynne.

Moore scored eight of his points in a third quarter that saw the Blue Devils (21-3, 14-2 6A/5A-3) outscore the Yellow Jackets (11-14, 7-9) 12-0 in the lane.

"I like the way we got the ball inside," Blue Devils Coach Larry Bray said. "We were able to post up deep in the blocks, and we made some good passes in 2-on-1 and 3-on-2 situations."

The Blue Devils weathered 20 turnovers by hitting 14 of 20 shots from the field in the second half and limiting Wynne to 7 of 22.

Turnovers and 9-of-21 shooting from the floor kept West Memphis from building a comfortable lead in the first half. The Blue Devils held a 24-16 advantage at halftime.

West Memphis increased its advantage to 52-30 with 2:21 to play after hitting 7 of 9 field-goal attempts in the quarter. The Blue Devils outrebounded Wynne 26-22.

Junior forward Zachary Byrd scored 11 points for West Memphis while junior guard Curtis Washington hit 2 three-pointers and finished with 7 points.

Wynne got 11 points from Kameron Clark.

GIRLS

W. MEMPHIS 60, WYNNE 21

The West Memphis girls used an early three-point barrage by senior Tatyana Burks to pull away from Wynne.

Burks hit her first 3 three-pointers to lead a starting lineup mostly made up of West Memphis reserves. She led the Lady Devils (14-11, 8-8 6A/5A-3) with 11 points.

Senior point guard Paris Perkins and center Jayla Sheppard added 10 points each for West Memphis.

Wynne was paced by Mykiyah Brown with five points.

