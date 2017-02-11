Woman charged in Hot Springs shooting death

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Thursday morning on felony charges in a Jan. 15 shooting in the parking lot of Behind the Mall Cinema that resulted in a man's death.

MoChariee Kewanna West, 21, was taken into custody shortly before 10:30 a.m. and charged with aggravated robbery, punishable by up to life in prison, and manslaughter, punishable by up to 10 years.

West was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 and is scheduled to appear Feb. 21 in Garland County District Court.

Quadryon Gipson, 20, was shot once in the abdomen and later died from his injuries, and a second man, Malik Blevins, 20, was shot in the knee during what police said was a confrontation in the parking lot involving Dylan Carpenter, 20, who was charged with second-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery. All three men are of Hot Springs.

Earlier Hot Springs police reports indicated Gipson and Blevins had gone to the location to meet Carpenter and "an altercation occurred," during which Carpenter pulled out a .45-caliber handgun, shot both men and fled the scene.

According to the affidavit for West, police responded to the theater's parking lot shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 15 on a report of shots fired and learned upon arrival that one gunshot victim, later identified as Gipson, had been taken by private vehicle to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Officers went to the hospital and were told Gipson had died from his injuries. Officers then contacted Blevins and West. Blevins stated he was with Gipson in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.

West said she was there and drove Gipson and Blevins to the hospital in her 2005 Ford Explorer.

Witnesses had reported seeing a white man, later identified as Carpenter, run away from a black Ford Explorer after the shots were fired, get into a silver Ford Mustang and flee the scene. They were able to get the license plate number of the Mustang. A black handgun-style BB gun was found in the parking lot next to two shell casings, the affidavit said.

Blevins stated in a later interview that he and Gipson went to the theater with West to purchase narcotics from Carpenter. When asked why Gipson was carrying a BB gun, Blevins said Gipson had planned to rob Carpenter.

Search warrants were obtained later for cellphones belonging to Blevins and Gipson, and text messages were located on each phone that spoke about the plan to meet with Carpenter, the affidavit said.

"The conversations spoke further about robbing Carpenter during the meeting," it stated, noting the conversations were between Gipson, Blevins and West. At one point, it said Blevins told Gipson "to bring his CO2," referring to the BB gun. A warrant was later issued for West.

Carpenter, who surrendered Jan. 24 shortly after warrants were issued, was initially held in lieu of $150,000 bond but has since bonded out. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison on the terroristic act charge, up to 30 years on the murder charge and up to 20 years on the battery charge.

According to the affidavit for Carpenter, he said he met Gipson and Blevins in the parking lot that night. After parking his car, he said he walked over to a black Ford Explorer where Blevins was sitting in the back seat.

He was talking with the two men when the altercation occurred and he shot Gipson and then fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting Blevins. Then he fled the scene, it the affidavit said.

